Kevin Chesters: Why did beer advertising lose its bottle?

It used to be said that people didn’t drink beer, “they drank advertising”. While it is one of the largest parity markets, beer brands used to use creativity and communication to break out of refrigerators and bars into mainstream culture – but something has gone wrong in recent years.

My earliest advertising memories were beer advertising. I sit on Coronation Street with my parents and am hypnotized and entertained by advertisements such as “Gertcha” (Courage Best) and “Arkright & Tonto” (John Smith). This continued with fantastic work for Fosters, XXXX and Carling in the 80s. The thing that strikes me most is that these ads were really part of the culture. They were referenced on the street, parodied in work cafeterias and TV comedy sketch shows.

I and my creative partner Mick Mahoney have always told our customers that the goal of our actions is “to generate a conversation or to participate in a conversation that is bigger than the advertisement”. Beer advertising used to do this in spades.

When I came into the industry in the 90s, it was still the beer accounts that everyone wanted to work on. I was later lucky enough to plan Carlsberg at Saatchi when we were doing things like “Old Lions” (mainstream television and the tabloids), while Paul Silburn (calm at peace) pounded John Smiths at TBWA.

Beer accounts were the ticket to the agency’s fame and fame. Dave Roberts spoke in his excellent book “Sad Men” about how the best teams in the best agencies always wanted to be the “beer men” (more on “men” later).

So what happened?

I really don’t remember the last good beer advertisement I saw, regardless of the medium. I can’t think of anything in terms of advertising, experience or social issues that would have had any impact outside of the award scene’s echo chamber.

I had to rack my brains as I wrote this article to find something without having to use Google. I finally remembered that Carlsberg’s drinkable outdoor advertising and brewdog caused a bit of outrage by sticking a dirty word on a poster. I liked the “smallest bar” from Amstel that Adam & EveDDB did – but I suspect that no one who doesn’t work in advertising saw it. Stella has consistently done good things, but they haven’t done it in a while. I also thought of the Dilly-Dilly thing that opened in the United States, but it seemed to disappear here without a trace.

Why did beer advertising get out of hand?

Here are five theories from someone who truly loves good beer work and can’t wait to get their mojo back.

Regulation? It is, of course, right and right that there are reasonable and well-considered rules for advertising alcohol – especially for minors. But is it a coincidence that the ASA’s more restrictive codes came when the good advertising seemed to dry up? Many of the more popular beer advertisements may have seriously violated Clearcast these days, but I think this is too simple an argument to be the only reason. Many of the great beer advertisements that came into popular culture in the 80s would not have exceeded the applicable regulations – and everything we did at Saatchi on Carlsberg passed them (including the “night clubs”, although I’m still amazed) that it was.)

Could it be age?

A recent UCL study found that 29% of 18 to 24 year olds don’t drink alcohol – and that number has doubled in a decade. Combine this with the fact that the average age of an IPA member is 33 years. Perhaps the young creative teams are not (literally) soaked in beer culture like their predecessors. You write about what you know, as the old saying goes, and maybe the young teams just don’t think so. It’s a credible theory, but I’m not sure I buy it. After all, you don’t have to be a cow to sell milk, and most creative people I know still spend a lot of time in the pub.

It could be culture.

27 UK pubs close weekly. When “Gertcha” was written, there were 69,000 pubs in the UK, now fewer than 50,000.

The pub is no longer the center of British life. Maybe beer is just not a big part of Britain’s social fabric. Perhaps there is simply less to talk about about creating or participating. It is a theory. And I think that’s definitely part of the problem.

Maybe it’s budget?

I noticed that most of the great beer advertising seemed to be killed by the 10 inch label. Good beer advertising usually consisted of television advertising, stories and stories (Wardrobe Monster? Top Bombing? It’s Floating?). We at Thinkbox know that this is still the fastest and best way to reach a mass audience. Most of the recent beer letters I’ve seen had budget problems when they bought a decent TV, let alone the media advertising costs.

Consolidation?

The beer market has seen enormous consolidation in the past 10 years. Most of the great historical works that people remember came from independent creative companies that worked for local clients. It wasn’t done by large conservative holding teams who were afraid to take risks, and not by massive conservative global corporations. I know from experience and from talking to customers that this globalization massively restricts creative ambition.

Maybe it happened, I wondered, because agencies now have wonderfully different creative departments as an antidote to the beer-swollen, guys-infested departments of the 1980s? The data soon rejected me from this theory.

I don’t really know the answer, if I’m honest. But I know that beer accounts used to be the best in the agency and are now the worst. Ok, yes, there are restrictions on creativity, but there are in many areas. Yes, there are budget challenges, but show me a customer who doesn’t have them. Yes, we have to go beyond traditional advertising into a more exciting, digitally led world. But isn’t that the challenge everyone has to face?

My appeal to beer advertising and the agencies that work with them is becoming ambitious and striving to return to mainstream culture. Do the work people want to talk to the sales team about and not the other way around (it’s cheaper). The best thing any marketer can do for their sales team is to create a cultural phenomenon that gets people talking about your brand. You will reap what you sow. When 90% of the decisions are made at the bar, it is best to have people in mind before they get there, is it?

Look beyond a key visual and a few lines for the sales package. Works that are talked about. Work on which comedians want to build a sketch. Work that people love.

I have a few theories about how we do it. Buy me a beer and I’ll tell you all about it.