Kevin De Bruyne, the star of Man City, made it “comfortable” in the Etihad between Real Madrid and Barcelona

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has wiped out speculation that linked him to a move from Etihad and showed that he feels “comfortable” in one of the best teams in the world.

The Belgian international, whose current contract runs until summer 2023, is generally considered one of the best players in the Premier League.

As a result, the 28-year-old, who is currently at the peak of his strength, has been linked to a major move to Real Madrid or Barcelona

But the former Chelsea playmaker, who has been with City since summer 2015, doesn’t seem in a hurry to leave Pep Guardiola’s side soon.

“I feel good because this is the club that I played the longest next to Genk, but it was because I was in my youth and it was different,” De Bruyne told Sport360.

“But I feel comfortable here because I am happy here. I play in one of the best teams in the world, one of the best leagues in the world and my family is sedentary, my children are happy. This makes it more comfortable.

“If one of these things were not there, you would be stressed, but I don’t have that stress at the moment.

“I feel relaxed and can concentrate on what I have to do to be ready.”

The Belgian international is determined to win more silver with City in the coming years

In December Herwig De Bruyne spoke to talkSPORT about the fact that his son had no plans to leave Manchester shortly.

“He loves it,” he said to Jim White.

“Everything about where he lives, the club, the city – he loves Manchester City.”

The reigning champion has no chance of retaining his title this season, with a whopping 22 points between him and the runaway leader Liverpool.

Nevertheless, De Bruyne endeavors to get a larger set of cutlery with City in 2019/20, as Guardiola’s men are still on the hunt for the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

The city also has to deal with the last 16 of the Champions League, a competition they have not yet tasted and in which they will take on a titanic duel with European giant Real Madrid.

Jamie O’Hara says Man City can still have a better season than Liverpool

De Bruyne said of this test: “In the draw I didn’t think there was a small team we could have had. If you want to win the Champions League you have to beat the best.

“I think you want to play for that. They want to play champions league, world championships, euros, all that stuff.

“Obviously it’s something I didn’t win. Maybe it’s something we want more.”

“But you want to win everything, League Cup, FA Cup, Champions League, also train – sometimes it is worse in training.

“No matter who we play against, we respect the opponent and we have to do that in every game.” “Like Port Vale in the FA Cup [third round], we have a good team to show that we want to win. No matter who we play against, no matter what competition, we always want to win. “

