Kevin Durant Among Four Brooklyn Nets players with Coronavirus

Breaking News

Take

– Kevin Durant says he’s one of the Nets players to test positive for coronavirus.

The NBA superstar said The Athletic He feels good – but adds, “Everyone needs to be careful, take care of yourself and fight. We’ll go through it.”

The coronavirus just hit the Brooklyn Nets … HARD.

The team announces FOUR players tested positive for COVID-19 – which is basically a FINAL on the roster!

No, the team didn’t give a name – at least not yet. Before today, nobody was on the team diagnosed as coronavirus.

In fact, there are currently only 3 NBA players tested positive – Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz and Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons.

Of the four, one player showed symptoms while three were asymptomatic, “the team said in a statement.

“All four players are now alone and under the care of the team doctors.”

“The organization is now announcing any known contact with players, including opponents, and working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting.”

“All players and members of the Nets traveling party are asked to remain alone, monitor their health and maintain regular communication with the medical team staff. The health of our players and staff is the highest priority of the organization and made by the team. everyone in power to make sure those affected receive the best care possible. “

Originally published – 1:10 PM PT