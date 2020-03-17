Kevin Durant between 4 Nets gamers testing optimistic for coronavirus: report

NEW YORK — Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested optimistic for the new coronavirus, bringing the complete to 7 acknowledged players in the NBA. According to the Athletic, Kevin Durant is a single of the 4.

The crew announced Tuesday that just one player is exhibiting indications, even though the other 3 are asymptomatic. All 4 players have been isolated and are less than the care of group doctors.

Durant has not experienced symptoms and was among the four good check results on the Nets. The two-time NBA Finals MVP’s information is one for all people to heed: Stay quarantined. https://t.co/7E58fcyFjm

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

The Nets added that all gamers and users of their vacation bash are remaining asked to remain isolated and carefully watch their health and fitness.

Brooklyn past performed on March 10 in Los Angeles, beating the Lakers. The Nets have been then to deal with the Golden Point out Warriors two nights later in San Francisco prior to the NBA season was suspended immediately after Utah’s Rudy Gobert examined optimistic for the COVID-19 virus.

Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell and Detroit’s Christian Wood are the other players who have examined constructive.

For most persons, the new coronavirus causes only mild or reasonable indicators, this kind of as fever and cough. For some, specifically more mature grownups and individuals with present wellness issues, it can result in a lot more significant ailment, including pneumonia. The large vast majority of folks recuperate from the new virus.