Kevin Feige is Chinnos in The Simpsons’ Avengers Spoof

For perfectly about a 10 years, Kevin Feige has been Marvel Studios’ gentleman driving the curtain. He produced the MCU from guiding the scenes even though leaving the general performance do the job to the gurus. But this weekend, Feige will at last get to check out his hand at performing. Range has uncovered the to start with seem at the Marvel Studios chief’s voiceover job on the future episode of The Simpsons.

The episode is identified as “Bart the Bad Dude,” and it will parody the MCU and its devoted fanbase. Following Bart mistakenly catches an early screening of the new film in the mega-common Vindicator franchise, he employs his newfound spoiler-significant awareness to blackmail a pair of Hollywood executives. These field bigwigs will be voiced by Avengers: Endgame administrators Joe and Anthony Russo. Their characters desperately try out to reduce Bart (AKA “Spoiler Boy”) from leaking plot specifics right before the film is released.

Connected: The Simpsons Release Poster and Information for Avengers: Endgame Parody

Nonetheless, it appears like Feige is likely to steal the entire episode. He will present the voice of the movie’s villain, Chinnos, an clear ship-up of Josh Brolin’s Thanos. But rather of an Infinity Gauntlet, Chinnos will carry destruction applying the “Doomsday app” on his telephone. The most current clip shows the workforce of superheroes trying to halt Chinnos’ machinations in a scene which is also reminiscent of the battle on Titan in Avengers: Infinity War. Unfortunately, they cannot get previous his power area.

Feige and the Russos won’t be the only Marvel vets appearing in the episode. Cobie Smulders, will also lend her voice to a heroine named Hydrangea. On top of that, Smulders’ spouse and occasional Marvel writer, Taran Killam, will offer the voice of Airshot, a further hero.

“Bart the Lousy Guy” airs on Sunday, March one on Fox. You can check out the newest teaser beneath.

Are you excited to observe Kevin Feige’s performing debut? Enable us know in the comment section!

Recommended Looking through: Simpsons Comics Colossal Compendium Quantity one



﻿” data-lazy-type=”iframe” src=”data:image/gifbase64,R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP///yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7″>