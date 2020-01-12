Kevin Harrington: CES is the “grandfather of all appearances” and is the reason why Pitching still matters in 2020

Loading...

There is a reason why CES is considered “the grandfather of all appearances”, as Kevin Harrington, the original “Shark” of Tank Shark showed me last year. CES is the most wonderful time of year for tech lovers around the world. Electronic broadcasting brings together hundreds of thousands of consumers, entrepreneurs, pioneers, investors and celebrities to share one product that unites our global technology economy.

But for millennials like me, CES is attractive and worth the investment for an even greater, overlooked networking and brand promotion. We are all walking products, with our own brand we want to expand.

It may come as a surprise to many, but networking is not an easy task – it is a skill that is not easily taught nor one that everyone has a great deal of. I mean, I’m thinking, why don’t you want to attend a conference of this size?

Whether you’re an exhibitor, speaker, media or just a consumer, if you’re not walking around with a stack, and I mean a STACK of business cards, you’re not doing it right. Why;

This is the only time you reach your network away from people all over the world, only at the cost of the CES plane, hotel and ticket. In addition, you are guaranteed to leave with at least one business agreement and / or cooperation from this conference – be it a few days or a few weeks.

However, you can’t really put a price on the value networking offer.

How to put a shark in CES

Grit Daily talk with Steve Mandell, Brian Harrington and Kevin Harrington at CES 2019 in Las Vegas.

Last year, I joined Kevin Harrington, Brian Harrington and Steve Mandell of the Harrington Group and spoke with them on behalf of the Pitch Investors Live team about why they decided to stop by the world’s largest annual technology conference in Las Vegas.

Harrington, the original “shark” in ABC’s shark tank and the CEO / founder of the infomercial line “As Seen on TV”, still believes pitching is important today.

“This is one of the largest exhibitions across America, with more than 175,000 people here,” Harrington said ecstatically. “But what brings me here – I like networking with the press because we like to publicize about the things we do and the products we have, but we’re also here to look for products. At the end of the day, we are at buying products we get products, we sell them on television and digital, we start them in retail, that is the thing. He is the grandfather of all shows with people from all over the world. “

Harrington’s son Brian added that he loves coming to “see flying cars, virtual reality and drones”.

For Mandell, owner of Gameplan Entertainment and Instrumental for The Harrington Group, his focus is on “deal-making all day long.”

“You know, you can see people trying to work together and it’s energy!”

One of Harrington’s efforts involves working with the Pitch Investors Live team, which allows entrepreneurs to get investors from anywhere in the world – yes, that means you could throw them out of your bedroom, your sofa and if you want – I wouldn’t encourage it!

Harrington referred to the photo shoot of the original Shark Tank pilot during our 2009 talk and emphasized why the concept of pitching is not obsolete even in today’s digital age:

“It’s a crazy story – you have 50,000 plus businessmen every year trying to get into Tank Shark – but they only get 250. But what about the other 49,000 plus people? Well, they don’t get into the shark tank. So they’re looking for other places to what is Pitch Investors Live, is an app that matches investors with the people that are throwing in. People come in and connect, and really get a chance to fight the real investors-me, Brian, and Steve 100+ investors who want to invest in deals and it’s a service that fits in. But here’s the beauty of it – when one gets into a shark tank, a shark whether or not it trades – is either in or out. Live, you put in somebody, but there are other investors who may end up investing, and we already had that. “

For Brian, technology that almost completely reduces travel costs and expenses while also allowing you to make money is what separates this new concept of “pitching live”:

“You’re not just a 1-1 pitch, you’re pitching to many. There’s Facebook Live and the Pitch Investors Live app, where you’re streaming to thousands, and possibly millions of people out there. The big thing for me and for business – I’ve got PPL courses in London and people all over the country You don’t have to travel and do the road shows you usually have to do to raise funds – I was in the car, in the office, in my bedroom – everywhere – not in Shower still, but maybe summer! But that’s it yes the great thing – you can be anywhere in the world and not spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to get there. “

“Innovation meets innovation,” Mandell says. “Pitch Investors Live is innovative in delivery. We’ve been at CES since the 1960s and now we’re looking for new delivery systems to reach the masses.”

You can watch the full interview from last year’s CES here.

Will attitude still matter in 2020?

With CES 2020 coming to a close on Friday, I’m still wondering if last year’s conversation with Kevin, Brian and Steve was about this year’s deployment of technology – is it still important, even a year later?

Well, guess what, I met up with Kevin and Steve again for this year’s CES 2020 conference to see which products capture the attention of two tech investors for next year.

“We love CES. As you know, I watch a lot of exhibitions – housewares, equipment, business, gold, fishing, gaming, etc. But why CES? Because it’s the largest exhibition in the world, with hundreds of thousands of people from over 100 countries. To me, one type of product is like coming to heaven. “

The younger generation has taken over … With the “Entrepreneurial Spirit”

This year, I could only observe a much larger variety of demographics – with people of all ages and cultures running like chickens with their heads cut off.

“I love the business spirit,” Mandell shares with us. “There is so much energy and such a variety of products – you see it both in technology and in artificial intelligence. The energy here is amazing and you see almost everything.”

“The demographic is much younger because kids are doing everything much faster,” Harrington continued. “I’m an old entrepreneur and new entrepreneurs are filling the market with new, innovative things, so I like to get on the ground floor.”

GD: But why choose CES until it’s time to enter the “ground floor” as you just shared?

KH: These are all startups that need capital, marketing and virtually all the things we can bring to the table. It’s great to see the vision that many people have and how we can help them be part of their dream.

Mandell added:

“Access to innovation. Everyone has it, no matter what age you are now or what generation you are. It’s amazing to see the sophistication here on the floor. I just came back from the floor and we see access to innovation because we need access to construction. at the moment we are seeing 3D printing and artificial intelligence and we are learning to talk about applying it in schools and colleges. “

For Harrington, who spent a few days in the product sky watching many new products, especially in the home automation sector, AI, and tracking devices, caught his eye.

“Earlier we saw one where when you take a shower and move away from the shower, it will reduce the shower current, which monitors the water flows. I just love it here.”

How do you see from investors like Harrington and Mandell at CES

Harrington’s time at CES was dedicated to serving as one of the three judges at LaunchIt, where he sat and got ten pitches. That’s right, it still gets stadiums, even at CES – personally.

But why is it necessary? Visibility and relevance.

“If you are a startup and need cash, you should have a good playing field,” Harrington recommended. “Yesterday at LaunchIt, I got ten pitches, and we saw some really, really cool things.”

GD: Now, did you really get stadiums here at CES? Why;

KH: I like to take a step as it is structured. And we had it structured – you have four minutes to step. After four minutes, you’re done and we’re done. It’s perfect.

As for the Harrington Group’s 2020 store, Harrington hopes for “some big investments and big product launches.

“Since last year, we have had three or four products launched on the market in 2019 last year,” Harrington said. “Last year, we had over $ 100 million in sales. I think 2020 will be even bigger. So, I think we’re going to be fired up for a few hundred million this year. “

For my full interview with Kevin Harrington and Steve Mandell at CES 2020, please stay tuned.