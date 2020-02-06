Kevin Hart considers the almost fatal “Resurrection” car accident of his life – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML501a9df233924546e3211740368f884e11%

Men’s health

In a new interview, the star of & # 39; Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle & # 39; Talk about being an & # 39; new man & # 39; after a car accident that nearly cost his life in September 2019.

Kevin Hart He feels like a new man who has survived an almost fatal car accident. Five months after he had been involved in the terrible accident that had seriously injured his back, the “Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle“Star described the incident as a” resurrection “of his life.

Benefit from the cover of Men & # 39; s Health magazine for the March issue, the 40-year-old comedian spoke about improvement. “It’s a resurrection,” he said. “That is the best way to express it. I feel that the other version of myself died at that time and this new version was born to understand and improve.”

The “Evening school“The actor kept explaining:” Sometimes you don’t get it when you should have it. But when the time comes and that lamp goes out, holy heaven. “In the interview, he further emphasized his purpose and said,” I try not to return to where I was before, I want to be better than before. ”

“I’m on my way to becoming the best version of myself,” Hart said. “And I thought I was on the right track, but something happened. F ** k, now I see that I have to make a U-turn and go two blocks and then turn left. That is the path I have to do. So I still have many of the same goals, but now I’m just going to get a different way. ”

About what he remembered about the September 2019 accident, Hart confessed: “I can’t tell you anything about it. Isn’t it scary?” He added, “The first thing I remember is being in the ambulance with my wife.”

In what went through him when he was in the hospital, the “Central intelligence“shared star”, everything was reduced to four walls. And in the space of those four walls, my wife and my brother, my children, and my friends were all in rotation. “He went on:” And I had the opportunity to think about what’s important, and it’s not known. It is not money. They are not jewelry, cars or watches. ”

“What matters are relationships,” the comedian emphasized. “You know, the people who helped me get up and get out of bed. The biggest understanding came from something someone told me: & # 39; You can’t be married to your career and go out with your family. Left speechless. ”

Hart admitted that the accident made him realize that he had to give priority to his family. “Now I do a lot of small things that are important,” he said. “I sit before and after dinner with the children. We make tacos on Tuesday, Thursday of Mexican food, Sunday of Chinese food. We have movie nights twice a week. Now I walk my damn dog. I choose a dog s ** t “.