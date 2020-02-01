Kevin Hart hosts the Super Bowl Party in Miami

The Super Bowl is sure to be an unforgettable game, and the parties make the most of the celebrations by celebrating the prelude. One guy who is in football is actor / comedian Kevin Hart. He hosts a large Shindig that produces some big stars, as reported on page 6.

Music in abundance

The party will take place on Friday evening before the Super Bowl at Bootsy On The Water in Miami. Guests are brought to the event on a yacht. Post Malone will perform and DJ Sauce Von the Don, DJ Irie, Fred Matters and Devin Lucien will maintain the energy with lots of music.

Half Time Rack

The party mood on Friday will surely last for days because the Super Bowl weekend is always wild. Not to mention the half-time show with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. And with Demi Lovato, who sings the national anthem, the game’s music becomes legendary.

Party Hart-y

Does Hart have anything to do with the game? Something tells us that he is doing it. Otherwise, why would he travel to Miami to host a pre-game party? Otherwise, he certainly intends to watch the game from a special location.

Hart may have missed his attempt to win the Oscars, but he’s sure he’ll be hosting a damn good Super Bowl pre-party!

