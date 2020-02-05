Kevin Hart says “another version of me” died in a “resurrection” car accident

Kevin Hart spoke about his recovery after a car accident last September and how he sees this experience as a “resurrection”.

The actor, 40, said he realized he had to “do better” after the almost fatal accident caused him to reevaluate his life.

Kevin Hart

Speaking to Men’s Health, the Jumanji said: The Next Level Star was aware of the importance of prioritizing the family over everything. “I’m not trying to go back to where I was before – I want to be better than before,” he said. “It’s a resurrection. It’s the best way for me to put it. I feel like the other version of me died at that moment and this new version was born to understand and do better.”

“I am glad that this is coming,” he added. “I’m getting older. I’m 40. You know, this is when I’m supposed to start realizing this shit.

The comedian also thought about the time he spent in the hospital after the accident, which led him to undergo emergency back surgery.

Kevin Hart. Credit: YouTube

“Everything came down to four walls,” he said. “And in the space of these four walls my wife and brother, my children and my friends were all rotating. And I could think about what’s important and it’s not glory. It is not money. It is not jewelry, cars or watches. What matters are relationships. You know, the people who helped me get up and get out of bed. “

“When the shit hits the fan, you realize that the things that are important are really close to your heart,” Hart continued. “Nothing else is damn important.”

The star revealed that he is now devoting a lot of time to his family. “I sit with the kids before and after dinner. We do taco on Tuesdays, Mexican food on Thursdays, Chinese food on Sundays. We have a movie night twice a week. Now I go for a walk with my damn dog. I pick up dog shit.”

In other news, Hart recently commented on last year’s Oscar controversy about homophobic language, which he had previously used in a number of tweets.

Hart was heavily criticized at the time for failing to fully address the allegations of homophobia that eventually led him to resign as the host of the 2018 Academy Awards, though his team had advised him that his approach was wrong.