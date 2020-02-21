[kevin-hart-says-he-and-jason-statham-are-going-to-co-star-in-‘the-guy-from-toronto’]

Kevin Hart has announced that he and Jason Statham are established to staff up for a new film, declaring that the film is “going to supply on so lots of levels”.

The two actors have hardly ever just before appeared jointly on the significant display screen.

Late previous thirty day period, it was extensively described that Hart and Statham had been in negotiations to co-star in the Sony action-comedy The Gentleman From Toronto. Patrick Hughes, who directed The Hitman’s Bodyguard, is in the director’s chair, with generation established to commence in March.

Hart has now appeared to signal that individuals talks have ended correctly, submitting on Instagram about how he “couldn’t be a lot more energized about my following movie”.

“[Statham] and I have been attempting to determine out a movie to do collectively for many years,” Hart wrote in the over submit. “I’m satisfied to say that we not only figured it out but we also knocked the idea out of the park. I can not wait around to start out creation male.

“This movie is going to deliver on so a lot of levels… Buckle up individuals!!!!”

Again in November, Hart made his to start with community visual appeal considering the fact that he was injured in a vehicle crash on September 1.

Accepting the award for Very best Comedy Act of 2019 at the E! People’s Alternative Awards, Hart explained the incident “makes me take pleasure in lifestyle even additional. It helps make me recognize the matters that genuinely matter… loved ones.”