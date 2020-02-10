Kevin Hart’s greatest achievement after his accident may surprise you

Kevin Hart is serious about his physiotherapy after his almost fatal car accident last September. In a recent article, he discussed the struggles and triumphs he dealt with. One of his greatest accomplishments in his eyes was something that the rest of us took for granted.

The accident that almost killed him

When Kevin Hart’s Plymouth Barracuda drove into a ditch from the street, the comedian suffered a very serious back injury and was fortunately not paralyzed. After the operation, he saw exactly how serious it was. He said to Ellen DeGeneres on her show: “You don’t notice that your back is connected to everything. So everything changed after the back surgery.” He knew that he had a long way to go from PT and rehab.

For anyone in a situation similar to Hart, they know that sometimes the little things mean the most. It’s no different for the Jumanji star. He recently said to Men’s Health that there were two such moments. “I couldn’t wipe my (butt),” the actor admitted. But there was something else he was most proud of: “You could wipe my own butt as the biggest win, but putting on my socks was a bigger thing” to do something that was once so easy. “

Kevin Hart is proud of his socks

It was an achievement that took a long time. One that Hart practiced and worked on for days. Hart went quietly into his closet every morning, trying to do the most basic tasks in life. Finally, one day, he got it. Hart announced: “One morning I had to go and explain:” I’m putting on my socks! “Damn it was a big day!” It was a huge turning point for Hart.

Today Hart continues to rehabilitate and train hard. Encouraged by the little successes like putting on his socks, he is inspired to put more pressure and take nothing for granted. His doctors and trainers have to keep him at bay. “The hardest thing is to slow down and be patient,” says Hart. Just like his career, he goes 100 percent in every situation. As expected, several projects are already underway for this career. The comedian is working on a new show for the upcoming streaming service Quibi and, according to IMDb, has another seven projects in different production stages.