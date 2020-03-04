kevin-jonas’-daughter-produced-a-hilarious-‘camp-rock’-reference-&-failed-to-even-know!

Kevin Jonas‘ daughter Alena manufactured a hilarious Camp Rock joke and she did not even know!
The 32-calendar year-aged Jonas Brothers guitarist took to his Instagram to share a online video of Alena displaying off a job she designed at faculty!
It turns out, the six-12 months-outdated had designed a birdhouse – particularly what Kevin‘s Camp Rock character had repeatedly requested for in the movie.
“She really don’t even know #birdhouse,” Kevin captioned the video.
Check out the super humorous online video here…
