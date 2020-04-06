Kevin Libin: Ottawa cannot accept that Canada’s COVID-19 plan was made from fake parts of China

Perhaps a global pandemic would eventually expose Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of the philosophy that Canada can afford to become the “first post-nationalist state,” as he declared in The New York Times several years ago. But for now his government still appears to prefer to think that there are no countries, which seem out of touch as celebrities sing John Lennon’s lyrics to us on Instagram. On Thursday, Health Minister Patty Hajdu published the worst outbursts against Lennon and Yoko Ono as she criticized a CTV reporter for “feeding conspiracy theories” for questioning whether to trust Ottawa is using China’s data in its efforts to defeat COVID-19 now US intelligence officials. it has been reported that Beijing has released fake infection statistics.

“We are all together,” Hajdu advised the journalist, and “the most important thing to understand about this pandemic is that as long as the coronavirus exists in one country, it exists in all our countries,” and “we really need to work together as a world today, “and” there is no way to defeat a global pandemic if we are not willing to work together as a sphere, “and” it will do everything working together. ” sharing the whole world.

Sure, the battle of COVID-19 could have been easier if the world were playing well together. But such collaboration has never been the way of the world and it is not going to happen today. There are still countries. And most of them today – to quote another classic rock – are looking for number one. China is hardly the exception. A recent tally counts at least 60 countries imposing restrictions on the export of medical supplies, prioritizing their own needs over others. Britain has banned the export of antimalarial and anti-viral drugs which has recently shown promise in treating COVID-19. India has banned the export of blowers. European countries place export controls on any test gloves, masks, goggles and swabs.

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks via video to patients and medical workers at Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan in central Hubei China, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Xie Huanchi / Xinhua News Agency / AFP via Getty Images

Last week, the United States initiated protective masks from the hands of other countries for its own use, including fixing the effective hijacking of a cargo of 3M masks from China that had originally landed for Germany and rerouting it to the United States. USM-based US President Donald Trump also said it should stop sending masks to Canada and Mexico and focus on its country, if it knows what’s good for it.

But China did these things first. In February it led foreign factories that own masks and medical equipment (while accepting supplies donated by well-meaning countries such as Canada). This began the rapid import of medical supplies while blocking exporters. Beijing has recently begun re-authorizing limited exports, seemingly satisfied that it has properly supplied itself – though some of the N95 masks are shipping it to Canada and elsewhere have been found to be counterfeit or not working properly.

Of course it is natural for China to prioritize its own interests in how it manages its medical supplies – and coronavirus data. And, as National Post’s Terry Glavin pointed out on Twitter the other day, Chinese authorities have effectively acknowledged their failed data when they announced last week that they would begin including asymptomatic cases in their case numbers, which they had never done before, it is important to admit that they failed to report literally millions of cases. They stated that the day before Hajdu had been making the CTV for questioning their data.

Different N95 respiratory masks in a 3M laboratory, contracted by the U.S. government to make extra marks in response to the nation’s novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Photo taken March 4, 2020.

Nicholas Pfosi / Reuters

“There is no indication that the data that came out of China in terms of their infection rate and their death rate was in any way false,” went Hajdu’s interview. “In fact, if you look at the overall death rate in China, it’s higher than we see it today.” But that’s really a serious problem: because it failed to report asymptomatic cases before now, China’s data is unreliable. Its death rate should be inflated.

That, in turn, compromised the data of the World Health Organization shared by Canada and other countries, withdrew from China and other countries. Expected models of the mortality rate for shutting down our economies and throwing out the masses of unemployed people – including last week’s Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Imperial College published of Britain surprised the UK government with draconian action and, yes, the models used by Hajdu, but so far have refused to show Canadians – are made of fake parts from China.

With so many lives and livelihoods at stake, governments in the West will be unable to believe the blind data produced by the Chinese as they will become blindly dependent on masks made in China. Besides, Beijing has already proven that it should not be trusted. It initially prevented reports of initial rioting, censorship and arrests of Chinese citizens who tried the Wuhan virus warning. Then after admitting it, claim – wrongly – that there was no human-to-human transmission.

President Donald Trump reacted at a Coronavirus Task Force news conference at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, April 3, 2020.

Yuri Gripas / Abaca / Bloomberg

Hajdu has oddly defended the communist regime from the beginning, but only looks at what has been learned in China’s ongoing chicanery. Hajdu asserted that “as long as coronavirus exists in one country, it exists in all of our countries,” to take another example, ignoring findings last month from the University of Southampton suggesting 95 per cent the global infection of COVID-19 could have been prevented if China’s threat had become more serious and had taken action in just three weeks. Meanwhile, China’s communist propaganda bureau chief, China Daily, praised Hajdu as a “role model” for putting “paparazzi journalists and terrorists” in their place. He was talking about our free press.

What would it have sounded wiser – and believable – if Hajdu had acknowledged that it was a fast bowler; that no government has perfect data; that if, instead of defending unreliable behavior, he insisted China should do better; and he explained that in the short run, dramatic precautions are important but we are learning more about how dangerous this is. But since these measures include unprecedented and rising economic downturns in the economy, we can be strong enough to make us believe our decisions rely in part on false data made in China. And if just asking these questions is not considered unprofessional, we can still ask whether misrepresenting the death of the virus could have served even Beijing’s national interest.

