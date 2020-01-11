Kevin Love has had problems since LeBron James left town

Loading...

Lebron James. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE via Getty)

As Kevin Love is experiencing in Cleveland, the cost of a LeBron James championship goes well beyond his salary.

James, who gave the Cavaliers their first championship in 2016, left Cleveland before last season to join the Lakers in Los Angeles. Kyrie Irving, which was an important part of Cleveland’s championship run, left the Celtics trade the previous year.

Love remained the only core member of the Cleveland Championship in Ohio. Apparently, Love believed that the team would become a competitor again, and agreed to a four-year, $ 120 million contract to stay with the Cavaliers.

Since then, the Cavs have won less than a quarter of their games and are fifth in the Central Division between 11 and 27.

The Cavaliers not only lose James’ talent but are also bad because much of Cleveland’s roster has been built to complement James.

“A life after LeBron often means starting with an aging roster and a bloated cover page,” says The Ringer. “A team may need to start rebuilding without significantly affecting the design of an asset, considering that James’ commitment comes with the implicit pressure to immediately turn future proposals around.”

Cleveland is not the only example that James has left chaos behind. After leaving Miami after losing to San Antonio Spurs in the 2014 NBA final, the heat went 37 to 45 the following season and missed the playoffs.

Though they’ve gone through the postseason and hit the second round the following year, this is the most distant Miami in the playoffs since James left town.

This could change this year as Jimmy Butler and his undervalued teammates quietly put together a great season in South Beach.

The same is not true for Love and his teammates in Cleveland, as the Cavaliers have no chance of reaching the playoffs.

Read the whole story at The Ringer