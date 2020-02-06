Kevin Nolan: former West Ham captain will join the David Moyes training team

% MINIFYHTMLab94c2d126f613134220b42af72b3f9611%

Kevin Nolan returns to West Ham as a coach

Former West Ham captain Kevin Nolan returns to the club to be part of the David Moyes coach team.

Nolan, who made more than 150 appearances for the Hammers between 2011 and 2015, has gotten out of hand since he left Notts County in August 2018.

Man City against West Ham

Moyes replaced Manuel Pellegrini as manager of West Ham in December, but could only add Alan Irvine as his assistant coach.

Nolan helped West Ham promote the Premier League in 2012

In addition to Nolan, the former Brighton and Norwich coach Paul Nevin will also become a member of the West Ham training team.

West Ham is currently in 18th place in the Premier League and faces a daunting series of games, with away games against Manchester City and Liverpool on both sides of the winter break.

In January, Jarrod Bowen signed his debut in the Etihad Stadium match on Sunday, live Sky Sports main event.

