The return of Mr. Wonderful. Kevin O’Leary was trending on Twitter on Sunday afternoon after appearing in CTV Question Time. O’Leary discussed the federal conservative leadership race from the point of view that he had to run for the 2017 position for three months before stopping before the election process began, and noted that this year’s race should be stronger than that due to the smaller candidate pool from 2017 and higher entry barrier. “I think we all learned from mistakes we made last time,” he said without a hint of irony.

It looks like the likely leader is in the race Peter MacKay, former leader of the Progressive Conservatives until the party merged with Stephen Harper’s Canadian Alliance. MacKay, a Nova Scotian who now lives in Toronto with his Iranian-born wife and three children, served as an unshakeable cabinet member under Harper before refusing to re-elect in 2015. Westerners, however, may feel uncomfortable with a progressive maritime leader following their party Stephen Maher, Unfortunately, their first choice is still on the fence:

The road is clear for MacKay, unless (Rona) Ambrose can be persuaded to give up her directorships and comfortable life with her husband, JP Veitch, an investment banker and former rodeo driver.

If Brad Wall and Jason Kenney and their friends managed to twist J.P. and Rona’s arms, Ambrose would be the front runner immediately, and MacKay would be far away. If she stays outside, the field is free for MacKay. If you add a random, socially conservative character to the mix, you have a four-way race that MacKay is likely to win without any major problems. (Maclean’s)

Elsewhere, Gerard Deltell, a popular and popular Conservative MP from Quebec, has stated that he will not replace Andrew Scheer. In a Facebook post, he wrote: “There are other ways to actively participate in our big party and I intend to contribute in a different role.”

Timing matters. In December, the Manitoba NDP launched a website and public consultations to determine whether a formal fight against daylight saving time should be started, with negative effects on sleep and health as the main concerns. The Canadian press submitted a Freedom of Information request to see exactly how many Manitobans feel strong enough when the time for a personal email changes Prime Minister Brian Pallister, The answer: Six people between September and December 2019. “Whether urban or rural, I think the idea would also have a good effect on (opposition) members via the corridor,” wrote one Manitoban. “Something to think about. Cheers and keep it up.” (The Globe and Mail)

Find a balance. Ontario’s primary school teachers are starting a week of one-day strikes today. Since the exact day depends on the school board, parents are advised to keep an eye on the news every day they are affected. Education Minister Stephen Lecce The province has announced that it will pay parents $ 60 a day to cover childcare costs, for which 33,000 parents have previously signed up. (Toronto Star)

An easier note at the beginning of your week. In an unsolicited advisory column Tabatha Southey offers powerful political people help in difficult and uncomfortable situations that they have created themselves. An excerpt from a response to a concerned Washington bureaucrat:

I assume that “doing the right thing” is off the table. in fact that there is no longer a table. The table stepped back in protest before two cover-ups. I suggest you try to normalize this disturbingly threatening behavior. Call Hannity first and suggest that everyone pursue an ambassador, or at least anyone who isn’t exactly a big-city liberal elitist who thinks he’s too good to be a freelance government official , (Maclean’s)