Kevin Parker from Tame Impala talks about “creative strain”

Kevin Parker of Tame Impala has admitted that he experienced “creative strains” while making the band’s albums and described it as the most difficult part of his career.

In a new interview with Mojo, Parker spoke specifically about the difficulties he faced while recording the band’s 2015 album “Currents”.

When asked if he wanted to give up, the singer replied: “Yes, of course. The times when I wanted to get out of the wave were really only when there was a creative strain. “

The front man admitted that he felt the most pressure when it came to the artistic element of the process. “Completing an album is by far the most difficult thing I have to go through, because everything else is just work, you know?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=utCjuKDXQsE (/ embed)

“It’s actually the creative side when I have the times when I think, ‘Oh damn it, I can’t do it’ or ‘I’ll never get to a point where I’m satisfied with this album.’ Even if I am best on this creative side, it is the only time that I am like this: ‘Aargh! Fuck it all! ‘ “

Parker also stated that he had an idea of ​​what the new Tame Impala record should sound like, although it wasn’t what he had imagined. “I knew I wanted the music to become more free-flowing and more conscious. It’s a quality that I think I will achieve at the end of my career,” he said. “But my wish is always to make minimal music, music that is as simple as possible.

“For me, the greatest piece of music in the world is very simple. I like to be minimal, but in the end I’m always so deep. “

Last week (January 30), Parker, who worked with Mark Ronson, Camilla Cabello, and Lady Gaga, spoke to Billboard about his love of working with pop stars – and his desire to emulate the success of some of the world’s best pop songwriters.

“It’s the yin for the yang of psychedelic rock – writing a catchy, sugary pop song that’s three minutes long. I want to be Max Martin,” he said of his work outside of Tame Impala. “I only have that Surface scratched with (collaboration). “