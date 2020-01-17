Kevin Pietersen and Matt Prior end their longstanding feud when they band together for talkSPORT ... but Freddie Flintoff is not impressed

Given that Kevin Pietersen called Matt Prior the “big cheese”, it is only fitting that we write a kitschy article about how they are best friends now.

Like a sporty Gary Barlow and Robbie Williams, the feudal cricketers left the past behind when they teamed up for talkSPORT’s coverage of the South Africa tour.

Their relationship, which once blossomed, seemed to be beyond salvation after Piertersen’s fiery autobiography in 2014, in which he called Prior the “Dairylea Triangle that thought he was a Brie”. Ouch.

“It was a sad time,” wrote Pietersen. “I was friends with Cheese. Now he was losing confidence as he turned up the volume and made himself the captain of the locker room. “

The comments followed Pietersen’s controversial comments from the English test site after the 5-0 whitewash in the 2013/14 Ashes series.

Pietersen felt scapegoated and accused Prior and the rest of the bullying leadership group.

“You ran an exclusive club. If you were outside of this clique, you were a fair game of ridicule, ridicule and bullying. The boys did that. “

But time is a great healer, and luckily both men realized that there are more important things like talkSPORT’s exclusive coverage of the South Africa tour.

Before the third test, they marched together in the middle of Port Elizabeth and shook hands, just like in the old days.

I agree completely. I like to remember the good times, of which there were many. Further! 🤝

– Matt Prior (@ MattPrior13) January 16, 2020

Pietersen tweeted: “Nice to see @ MattPrior13 this morning. Past! We won some great test games together and time is a healer. “

And Prior replied: “Agree completely. I like to remember the good times, of which there were many. Further! “

We don’t cry, you cry.

Although the romance was not for everyone …

A cricket event took place after the events that morning and Ben Stokes came back to the rescue when he and Ollie Pope England rescued a difficult situation on the first day of his third test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth.

The freshly baked world player of the year 2019 was allowed to carry England’s can when Joe Root left England with a bowling. Stokes and Pope supported the ship to help tourists without further losses on the stumps 224.