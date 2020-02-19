[kevin-pietersen:-england-legend-on-what-the-icc-should-do-get-much-more-persons-guiding-the-examination-cricket-structure]

England cricket legend Kevin Pietersen believes the Global Cricket Council (ICC) will have to do a lot more to revitalise acceptance for the Examination match format.

The emergence of one-working day and Twenty20 cricket has meant the standard kind of the video game has struggled in phrases of its reputation.

AFP or licensors England experienced a quite thriving Examination series in South Africa

The Take a look at sport is at threat of demise, nonetheless, Pietersen has designed a quantity of solutions on how to help you save it.

He instructed Betway: “It’s the purpose of the ICC to form out ticket prices so that men and women can afford to pay for to occur. The ICC have acquired a hell of a good deal of income and so have heaps of the boards. These broadcast bargains are fairly substantial.

“I feel that the gamers will need be paid a hell of a whole lot much more, simply because the entice of the fast greenback in T20 cricket is attracting a whole lot of children.

“If individuals youngsters can see that the greatest players in the world are currently being paid the most funds to play Check match cricket then individuals may commence modifying their ambitions.”

Pietersen also believes the ICC must take into account the chance of working day-night time Test matches to make it extra available to the punters.

Getty Pictures – Getty Pietersen spent a ten years actively playing for England

He added: “We may well need to search at taking part in a large amount more working day-evening Take a look at cricket so that men and women can end perform and appear to the floor.

“As one of the most effective players in the environment you want to participate in in front of total properties, and they do not get to do that when enjoying Take a look at match cricket at the minute.

“With day-evening cricket you can carry the young children in for the second session, you can have fireworks, tunes and leisure, and the players would need to adapt.

“They’ve acquired names and numbers on their shirts, and they’ve proved they can enjoy at evening with the pink ball.

“Pay them much more and engage in it at a improved time then every person will commit to the structure considerably extra.”