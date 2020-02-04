Kevin Quinn reveals the hardest part of his first arena tour | Kevin Quinn

Kevin Quinn is in the middle of the WinterJam tour and it seems like it was an amazing experience!

The 22-year-old musician and actor gave JJJ a glimpse of life on the road by sharing backstage photos as well as insider information.

“It is such a cool experience to be on the road. WinterJam’s reach was beyond what I could have expected. I had known that it was a show in the arena, and that the crowd would be massive, but what I did not expect was how crazy people would go on my set. ” Kevin told JJJ.

While Kevin got a great reception on stage, he faced challenges on tour.

Kevin explained: “The hardest part of the tour was our first show. With limited rehearsal time, and lots of music and dancing to remember, we knew our very first night would be the hardest. Obviously, at the start of an elaborate arena tour like WinterJam, the technicians and stage managers got used to the show as much as we did. I remember the first night in Jacksonville, we actually lost all the music in our headphones, so we were singing from memory with a microphone delay that was ringing all over the arena. I was really proud of our ability to bounce back, and my stage partner Brooke Deleary and I sort of got through it. It was difficult, but the show must go on! “

KevinThe latest single "Out of the Cold"

