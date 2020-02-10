Kevin Sabbs indicted in the murder of Shantel Boler, found in Gresham bathtub in 2018

A man is confronted with a first-degree murder at the death of a Gresham woman who was tied up more than a year ago and found dead in a bathtub.

Kevin Sabbs, 35, was ordered to be held without bail in Cook County on Sunday in the murder of Shantel Boler, according to Chicago police and district records.

Sabbs was arrested on an order in Louisville, Kentucky and extradited to Chicago on February 7, police said.

Kevin Sabbs Chicago police arrest photo

Boler was 32 years old when she was found dead on August 5, 2018 in a bathtub in the 1500 block of West 78th Street, the authorities said at the time.

Boler’s hands and feet were tied together and she was declared dead on the spot, the authorities said. An autopsy judged her death a murder by “unspecified means,” said Cook County medical research agency.

Sabbs criminal history includes various costs of domestic battery, according to court records.

He will be back in court on Monday.