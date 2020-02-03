Kevin Sinfield leaves the position of England

% MINIFYHTML74f37b54633af4c67e8b6ab8e966a4fc11%

Kevin Sinfield leaves his role in England

Former English captain Kevin Sinfield is leaving his position as head of England’s performance unit with immediate effect.

The move, announced by the Rugby Football League on Monday, follows the appointment of Shaun Wane as the new national coach, replacing Australian veteran Wayne Bennett.

Sinfield, who played a decisive role in creating the execution unit in his role as an RFL rugby director, was a great defender of Bennett.

Sinfield said: “I want to thank all employees and players who have worked so hard on all six England programs during my time in the RFL.

“Our goal was to put national teams at the top of our sport in terms of preparation and development, which I think we have come a long way on the road to performance.”

Shaun Wane is taking over England this year for the home-made ash series and the Rugby League World Cup 2021

“I particularly want to pay tribute to Wayne Bennett as England’s head coach.”

“Wayne has always shown a total dedication to the cause of England during his time as a leader of the national team and the large amount of knowledge he has provided to our players and coaches will improve the game in this country for many years.

“His passion for this group of players to succeed in a World Cup at home was evident every time I told him about his players and I know it will be a disappointment that he cannot complete that journey with them.”

Ralph Rimmer, the RFL executive director, said: “Especially the past two years, but long before, it was a pleasure working closely with Kevin, who has always provided excellent leadership, dedication and guidance to the UPR.” .

“Of course we are very sad about Kevin’s decision to leave his position in the RFL and the Performance Unit of England.”

“We tried to convince him to stay, but he made his decision and each of us in the RFL wishes him the best that we are sure will be a hugely successful future.”