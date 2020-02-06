After the second round of recruiting for 2020 is almost complete, it’s clear where the Arizona Wildcats have focused their attention since December.

It’s about improving defense.

These efforts began in the 2019 season when Kevin Sumlin fired three defense assistants. He has revised the staff and the scheme on this side of the ball, and the makeup of Arizona’s most recent recruit move reflects this.

The Wildcats signed six players on Wednesday – four defensive, including three front-seven defenders. Arizona is also a favorite of Canadian defender Paris Shand, who will announce his college choice with his family in Toronto this weekend.

If you include the graduate transfer, Aaron Blackwell, a defensive tackle, is a full-time defender of five of the eight newcomers to Arizona who joined in December. It is even possible that the recipient Brenden Schooler, another graduate transfer, plays a role in security.

Arizona had to balance its class after announcing only three defensive signatories in December. Eight of the early signatories are primarily offenders. One was a kicker.

Sumlin and his staff weren’t just looking for potential defenders. They were looking for certain properties. Almost every UA signer has a remarkable length or speed. Any defensive lineman or edge rusher that Arizona added for 2020 has a listed height of 6-3 or higher. Cornerback Edric Whitley, the surprising newcomer in the 20 class, has a time of 10.72 seconds in the 100-meter run.

Arizona freaked out UNLV’s Whitley after losing Alphonse Oywak’s corner kick to Washington State earlier this week. Whitley of Pflugerville, Texas, had visited Ole Miss over the weekend.

The UA was a finalist for a handful of other defensive recruits but was unable to land. Defender Nusi Malani picked Virginia on Wednesday. Eddie Watkins chose West Virginia.

The recruitment websites weren’t friendly to the Wildcats. 247Sports ranks last in Arizona at Pac-12. The UA has 11 rivals. A year ago, the locations took eleventh and ninth place in the overall class of Sumlin.

(Note: Neither 247Sports nor rivals consider graduate transfers when judging the class rankings. Even though Blackwell and Schooler are considered “initials” for 2020, they do not count towards the Wildcats team rankings.)

The UA’s struggles on the field – 9-15 in two seasons under Sumlin – have made it difficult to maintain recruitment momentum. Defense was a particularly problematic area.

Arizona finished last in the Pac-12 in overall defense and the points awarded last season. The unit’s bad game caused Sumlin, among other things, to fire coordinator Marcel Yates and two others. Sumlin hired Paul Rhoads to lead the defense and filled the defense staff with two other experienced coaches: Stan Eggen and Andy Buh.

The defensive metamorphosis is similar to what former UA coach Rich Rodriguez attempted in 2016 and 17. Rodriguez changed all defensive personnel during the 16 offseason. 16 of the 27 players in the 17 Arizona class played in defense. There are still nine in the team.

Despite these changes, the Wildcats were unable to significantly improve the defensive side of the ball. It remains to be seen what effects these measures will have out of season.

Here’s a look at the six players Arizona signed on Wednesday, including comments from assistant coaches who canceled their film for the Twitter feed on soccer in the United States:

RB FRANK BROWN JR.

Height Weight: 6-0, 180

School / hometown: Sterling HS (Houston)

Coach says: “Frank is a dynamic soccer player. He is … arguably the best player in the city of Houston this season. It is very versatile. Frank can play run. He can play receivers. … solid child. Great family. … He will not only be a great soccer player, but also a great person in the community that people will enjoy when they are together. … you can see its speed. He has a great vision. Just a child who can do many different things. – Insider trainer Theron Aych

DL SHONTRAIL BUTTON

Height Weight: 6-6, 262

School / hometown: Morgan Park HS (Chicago)

Coach says: “Big, strong, physical guy who only played soccer for a year. … explosive. It’s a great length and we wanted to add that to our soccer team this season. Great start. Very annoying. … The ceiling is extremely high. … has a good punch. I’m still learning to play quietly with a good pad level. But he’s low on his exit. He is a physical player, accelerating, redirecting and chasing the ball. You can see his athleticism. A big guy who has the ability to raise his hands and knock him down. “- Defensive coach Stan Eggen

OL LEIF MAGNUSON

Height Weight: 6-4, 270

School / hometown: Bethlehem Catholic HS (Canada)

Coach says: “You have a child who is athletic, he is smart, he is physical. He comes from a football family; his father played in Washington State when Sumlin was there in the early 90s. … Really got into the make -up and in love with the character. … His ability to reach the second level … is really remarkable. We want guys who can run, who can play in space. We talk all the time about range – the ability to cover the ground “No matter if you reach for it or cut it off. This kid has it. He’ll play with one attitude. He’s just on the second level and throws the crap out of a linebacker.” – Attacking line coach Kyle DeVan

LB DERICK grief

Height Weight: 6-3, 212

School / hometown: Paetow HS (Katy, Texas)

Coach says: “It has a great length. We believe that it has a lot of growth potential and with this length it can become a great linebacker for us, either indoors or outdoors. … Great speed to play in space and to shut things down. That is one of the things we are looking for in our linebackers … He has a lot of flexibility … and what we call a big bend. He has the ability to face both the returns and the aggressive duels. Great forwarding. … A very, very productive player with advanced skills to rush passersby. ”- Defense coordinator Paul Rhoads

LB JABAR TRIPLET

Height Weight: 6-1, 220

School / hometown: Southern Lab HS (Baton Rouge, La.)

Coach says: “The only thing that really interested me about Jabar was his leadership, not only with the guys who are currently on his team, but also with the guys who are on our team and whom he would like to support in recruiting. ” This guy has all of the tools from some of the greats here. … Very intoxicating player who can come downhill and beat you. He is the perfect linebacker for me – a very quiet, quiet and well-behaved child from the field, but on the field he is a real football player. It is physical, it is hard. Very angry. “- Aych

EDRIC WHITLEY

Height Weight: 5-11, 170

School / hometown: Weiss HS (Pflugerville, Texas)

Coach says: “This cat is as fast as a cat. Good football twitches. Long speed. Very conscious corner. … This guy will be a real eye-catcher. … You can never have too much speed in defensive secondary school. … Very good jumping ability, football intelligence, football awareness, knowledge of where the ball is going before it comes out of the hand of the quarterback. … It’s a great time when you have people who can locate the ball in the air and have enough confidence to get away from their husband and play anywhere the ball is. We all know that this is the key to the game. “- second coach Demetrice Martin