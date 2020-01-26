Kevin Trudeau writes to ask the judge about life after prison: “You may remember me”

The email arrived early on Friday afternoon for the American district judge Robert Gettleman. The author opened with eight simple words:

“This is Kevin Trudeau. You may remember me. “

Gettleman has forgotten the chance. Federal prosecutors have accused the fraudster, one-time TV pitchman and author of “The Weight-Loss Cure” They Don’t Don’t You Know About, for having brutally defied the federal courts of Chicago for more than ten years.

But Trudeau, 56, has quietly served a 10-year prison sentence for contempt for an order from Gettleman. Although the American prison agency says that Trudeau will not be free until May 2022, he wrote to Gettleman in an e-mail from 10 January that he will be “released in the near future.”

And he claims that he no longer wants to get into trouble.

“I am writing to ask you some specific questions about what I can and cannot do when I am released,” Trudeau wrote. “As you can imagine, I never want to be held in contempt.”

He followed the comment with a smiley.

The e-mail that landed on Thursday is classic Trudeau. He quickly brought up Nelson Mandela – quoted the deceased South African leader – and said to the judge: “When I return to society, you will see a wonderful happy and peaceful new man, ready for a new life with gratitude alone and love in my heart. “

But he also made an attempt at the Federal Trade Commission, which wanted to repay customers who had purchased the Trudeau diet book. Promoted as “an easy weight loss program,” it offered a 500-calorie daily diet, off-label injections of a fertility drug, frequent colonica, and “extraordinary, lifelong” dietary restrictions, the FTC said.

“I understand that the FTC sent checks to people who bought my book, and many people sent the checks back because they did not want a refund, because they actually liked the book they bought,” Trudeau wrote.

He added: “As far as I know, anyone who wanted a refund received a refund (and even those who received a refund were allowed to keep the book they bought and the other 3 hard cover books they received with their order free of charge bonuses). “

Trudeau said he wrote his letter asking Gettleman specific questions about life after prison. He asked how much money he would still have to pay in court, how he should expect payments – “the recipient took every penny I had, and confiscated and liquidated it,” he said.

Finally, he asked: “When I am released from prison, can I earn money or do I still need 100% of all the money I would earn from” someone “and, if so, who?”

He also asked if he could start a business, earn royalties or speaking fees or receive “donations and gifts.”

He said his lawyers would not advise him, “because I still owe them more than $ 200,000 in legal fees.” Following the counsel’s advice, it was not so good in the past, he said.

“So I’m coming straight to you,” Trudeau told Gettleman, “because YOU are the ONLY source who can answer these questions, because only you KNOW the answers.”

“Based on everything that has happened, I have become quite” radioactive “,” Trudeau wrote.

Gettleman has previously called Trudeau a liar. And in 2015, when he spoke to lawyers about attempts to judge Trudeau judgments, he commented, “We have not nearly collected what we should and may someday do.”

“And when he’s done with his time, he’ll have to come back here and explain that to me,” Gettleman said.

The judge added: “That will be interesting. I’m not sure I will be here, but I hope so. “