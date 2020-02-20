[key-bar-has-most-inexpensive-beers-in-houston]

HOUSTON — Valhalla, which was started by graduate college students in 1971, is a bar situated beneath the chemistry creating on the campus of Rice University in Houston, Texas.

It is really recognised for low-priced beer and quirky traditions, but its function extends perfectly further than a cold beverage.

The aim of Valhalla is to supply the Rice group a position to community, interact, share thoughts and appear jointly.

Moreover, discover out why the team at Valhalla purposely leaves negative opinions on the bar’s Yelp and Google pages!