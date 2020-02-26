key-japanese-advertisement-company-hakuhodo-dy-to-acquire-more-than-taiwan’s-growww-media

TAIPEI – Japanese advertising and marketing and internet marketing large Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. strategies to purchase main Taiwanese advert company Growww Media Co. in a bid to bolster its business in the territory.

Hakuhodo DY will inject a most of one.85 billion New Taiwan pounds (¥6.seven billion $60 million) by way of its subsidiary to acquire a 50 % to 78.81 p.c stake in the firm in between Wednesday and April 15. Then the business will give money consideration for the remaining stake to wholly have the Taiwanese business, according to a Hakuhodo DY statement introduced Tuesday.

To fund the takeover, the Tokyo-centered advert agency will pump close to NT$7.5 billion in capital into its a few existing subsidiaries in Taiwan in early April.

Hakuhodo DY would like to incorporate its promoting options with Growww Media’s strong shopper foundation in Taiwan to direct the local current market, the assertion explained.

The enterprise also hopes the go will make it possible for Hakuhodo DY to make Taiwan, where the ad agency features advertising support for Japanese businesses, the foundation for its business growth in the Asian location, in accordance to the business.