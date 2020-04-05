Key staff talked about how the impact of KevID-19 affected them

Health care workers, store employees, truck drivers and food service workers are one of the few recipients of interest. serve as a continuation of a wide range of services while the COVID-19 is widely available. The Canadian Press spoke to people whose work is important to their local government, about how public health emergencies have affected their lives:

Helen Stathopoulos, retail and retail manager

When buyers lined the streets of Toronto Without the Frills store last week in their anger at the supply chain’s potential, Helen Stathopoulos was the one who worked out what the workers would do. how to handle the crowd.

Since then, Stathopoulos – who works six days a week as a non-part-time caretaker with No Frills and one day a week as a regular intern for the Loblaws – has to find a replacement. changes daily to help himself, his co-workers and customers safely. as the agents recommend strict physical restraint in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

His employer and associates worked together to set safety and provide protective equipment, and employees worked hard to promote mutual support, as needed.

“The fear is there, whether we want to admit it or not,” he said. “But the behavior that we have, both my place that I work at, we are all trying to light it … we break jokes, we do our thing and We just stick together just to keep up, and we take it as it comes. “

Stathopoulos, 41, said he was happy to do his job when the disease spread around the world and was proud of not to mention the wave of thanks to the store staff.

“In my 25 years of working for this company, it was the first time that somebody would call in to speak with a manager, and not just for complaining but thanks to my staff, “he said.

Some buyers have left their fears and anxieties to get the best deal, however, especially with more restrictions. Some are fighting on their own, others are curt with staff, he said.

At the end of the day, Stathopoulos just has the strength to store the food for itself, he said, even as he tries to store the essentials.

“I’ve probably been eating more in the last three months, four weeks than I’ve had in a whole couple of years. You’re just beaten after a 12-hour day that you just love , OK, I need something fast and fast, “he said.

Twice a month, he buys food for his 82-year-old mother and puts him out of his wife’s house. Stathopoulos, who lives alone, said he could not see his family receiving any major treatment, but he kept a phone call or video chat.

The outbreak is said to be the baby in his family’s planned Easter Easter celebration, which he celebrated with his mother’s birthday this year, he said.

“We have planned a big festival to celebrate Easter and my mom too, and I think about all these things that we might not be able to do,” she said.

“It scares me. It’s true. Because that’s what the law is like three months from now? Is it slow, isn’t it? Is the food industry in the is he still controlling the same thing now? ” he said.

“We were all talking about (how) we were tired, but I think it’s not our physical condition. I think we’re tired.”

Michelle Anbar-Goldstein, social worker

Many people Michelle Anbar-Goldstein works in daily do not understand the health problems of the public around them.

According to social workers, it helps those who do not see a role in the crime as a result of a combination of developmental delays and major mental illness, which is in the hospital. ill or in the community.

Some sponsors, like the team, were temporarily banned due to the outbreak, but Anbar-Goldstein continued to meet people under his care, investigating restrictions that placed in various departments and organizations to help with the disease.

“I still get to go to the community and see my grandparents and spend time,” the 35-year-old man said.

“Just because a global epidemic doesn’t mean we don’t have a mental health problem. In fact, it’s getting worse now.”

Part of his job is helping people follow health and political safety measures, but this has proven difficult, he said.

Failure to do so has left him feeling overwhelmed with the disease, as well as his family, even though he took the body away and changed clothes and showers as soon as he arrived. home, he said.

Anbar-Goldstein said her husband recently asked why he was sitting in the chair when visiting a patient’s home. Her four-year-old son also expressed concern about the spread of the disease.

Her husband and son have at least been able to spend time at her husband’s music studio, since no one was there for weeks, she said.

“So they got out of the house and went there and they played music and wrote songs. So that’s been fun for them,” he said.

Regarding his own concerns, so far they have included the value of his work, he said.

“While I was overwhelmed by the complaints about the illness, I was also happy to be able to leave my home and meet as many people as possible,” he said.

Katie Stock, volunteer

Along with helping people prepare for life after a major illness or injury, Katie Stock now also helps them feel they can manage the risks associated with COVID-19 in how they rebuild their lives. strong community.

“There is an injury or illness that has changed their role in the time in the world where the whole world has changed its way of doing things. “said Stock, a staff nurse at Toronto Hospital.

Some of his work has changed due to physical restrictions and other safety precautions, but the status of it remains the same, he said.

Phone calls and videotapes have replaced face-to-face meetings with family patients due to travel restrictions, he said.

“I had to do a lot more of the work on the phone and really tried to send people videos of the product as well because it was very difficult to describe some of the people who moved or worked things out. no physical care, ”he said.

Stock said he appreciates the public support shown to key employees and is grateful for the work done by the store staff and others whose work is scarce. get the recognition they deserve.

The global outbreak has affected his behavior outside the hospital, he said, warning him that it is clear his responsibility to patients and other members of the community not to infection.

Now he travels instead of walking or riding, he says, and trying to limit food purchases and make contact with others, which means he can’t see his family.

Stock was also discussing safety precautions with his roommate, and made sure to change clothes as soon as he arrived home from the hospital, he said.

Prior to COVID-19, Stock said he rarely had time at home, spent his free time playing soccer and soccer, traveling the other day or doing shows with friends, and try new stores.

But public health measures keep residents at home keeping Stock close to his partner’s residence, where he has been living since November, he said.

The two now cook and dine together, go for dances, and play Dance Revolution, a dance troupe, he said.

“I can’t think of anyone who is in a better room for a contagious disease,” he said, “It’s just so wonderful and easy to get along with.”

Ron Kang, owner of freight company Elite Freight Lines

As the number of COVID-19 increases in the United States, Ron Kang is finding it difficult to find drivers willing to carry goods across the border.

In some cases, he said, drivers themselves feel comfortable traveling, but their loved ones have told them not to, for fear of spreading the virus. disease.

Kang, who oversees approximately 25 employees and contractors, said he was trying to reduce fears and had to change company policy to ensure they had minimal contact. as little as possible with someone outside their car.

For example, carriers can charge for gas at the pump, rather than get inside the car park, he said. He was also given masks, gloves and clean hands, he said.

“If you look at it, you get isolated in a truck, but at the same time when you get out, you just have to take this precautionary measure and use protective equipment,” he said.

Kang, 43, said he still wears gloves to hold paper and other materials while working at the Toronto-area office.

Although trade was considered a priority, the closure of other markets meant less goods to be transported, which – together with drivers refusing to travel to the United States – affected for the company, he said.

He applied for a loan and found out that payments could be deferred, taking into account his lucky stars that the business could stay active at all times, he said.

Carriers have not had any desire to make a home trip until now, though some find it difficult to eat well on the road now that restaurants are the only ones. cook. At least they have reused the bathroom in the business as requested by government officials, he said.

His family also had to adjust to the facts of the outbreak, he said.

It was his wife’s birthday this week and he couldn’t have an audience, so a friend dropped gifts on their door, he said. Meanwhile, Kang picked up a cookie from Dairy Queen and a small gift at the Shoppers Drug Mart, he said.

The couple’s three sons, ages 12, 14 and 16, had a job at home, which is on a farm in Caledon, Ont.

“If this continues for us, for four months, at least we can vote outside without a problem,” he said with a smile.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2020.

