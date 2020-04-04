Key Stories: Apple leaks iPhone SE and AirTags, Apple buys Dark Sky and more

With the calendar dragging on until this week in April, we’ve once again seen a number of leaks and rumors, notably Apple itself, which includes some references to a long-rumored product: a new budget iPhone SE and AirTags battery trackers.

Subscribe to MacRumors YouTube channel to watch more videos.

Apple has also acquired the popular weather app, Dark Sky, while the Amazon Prime Video app allows users to bypass Apple’s in-app shopping system and rent or purchase movies directly from Amazon.

Check out below and the video above for details on these stories and more!

The new cheap ‘iPhone SE’ may be launched soon

We’ve been hearing about a new, inexpensive iPhone for almost exactly a year now, and it looks like it’s finally ready to launch, and the new details suggest a launch is coming soon. The new phone obviously recycles the Apple SE name it used for Apple’s previous dedicated budget phone, but this version is almost identical to the iPhone 8, but with improved internal devices.

iPhone 8

The new iPhone SE is said to be available in white, black and red with capacities of 64, 128 and 256 GB. Apple itself briefly even leaked some confirmation to the name of the new device, updating the name of an existing Belkin screensaver for the iPhone 7 and 8 to include a link to SE in its online store.

AirTags leaked in the new Apple Video

Oops! Apple cited a widely spoken AirTags item-tracking tag in a support video uploaded to YouTube on Thursday.

The video goes unnoticed with the title “how to delete your iPhone”, but on the Find My app’s settings screen, AirTags was clearly subtly indicated, indicating that “offline search allows you to find your device and AirTags when you’re not connected Wi-Fi or mobile. ”

MacRumors found no evidence of AirTags within the iOS 13 code last year. Commodity seekers compete with Exchange, helping users keep track of their personal items such as keys, wallets and backpacks.

Apple Purchases Weather App Dark Sky

Well, that was unexpected.

The popular iPhone and iPad weather app, Dark Sky, announced this week that Apple has acquired it. There will be no change in the app and it can still be purchased on the ‘App Store’.

On July 1, 2020, Apple will discontinue support for Dark Sky on Android and Wear. The Dark Sky API will also shut down at the end of 2021, which will affect other popular weather applications such as CARROT Weather, which use Dark Sky as a data source.

Apple allows Amazon Prime Video App to make in-app purchases on iPhones, iPads, and Apple TVs

Amazon Prime Video apps for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV allow customers to purchase and rent movies and TV shows within the app, and Apple allows Amazon to use its own payment system and traditional provide in-app purchase screens.

While it appears to be in violation of Apple’s App Store rules, which require all content purchased in apps to go through Apple’s in-app shopping system, and the result is that Apple reduces revenue, Apple says Amazon Prime is now part of an existing program. a small handful of “premium” video apps that allow them to use their own payment methods instead of in-app purchases.

MacRumors newsletter

Every week, we publish an e-mail newsletter that highlights Apple’s key stories, making it a great opportunity to get a bite-sized summary of each of the week’s main topics we’re discussing and combine related stories into a big picture. view.

So if you want to get to top stories like the overview above every week, in your email inbox, Subscribe to our newsletter!

. [TagsToTranslate] Featured