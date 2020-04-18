Key Stories: Will the new iPhone SE and Magic Keyboard orders, the Mini-LED iPad Pro 2021, begin?

The long-awaited return of the iPhone SE is finally here! Not as small as the original version, it packs modern interiors into an iPhone 8 design and comes at a highly competitive starting price of $ 399.

That, of course, wasn’t the only news this week, as Apple began ordering the new iPad Pro Magic Keyboard a few weeks before the previously announced May release date, and we saw a number of rumors about Apple’s upcoming product line. Apple has also begun testing a new battery status management feature on recent notebook models shipped as part of macOS 10.15.5.

Read these stories and a very busy week from Apple news and rumors!

Apple launches new iPhone SE with 4.7-inch display, A13 chip and Touch ID, starts at $ 399

After nearly a year of rumors, Apple this week finally unveiled its second-generation iPhone SE this week, with pre-orders already available before its April 24 launch. The device is similar to the iPhone 8, with a 4.7-inch display and Touch ID home button, but features the latest A13 Bionic chips, such as the iPhone 11 models.

Other key features include a 12-megapixel wide rear camera, up to 256GB of storage, wireless charging and Wi-Fi 6. Prices in the US start at $ 399, with black, white and (RED) color settings, but some media and retailers offer discounts and bonuses.

After the introduction of the new iPhone SE, Apple stopped selling the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

The new magic keyboard for the iPad Pro is now available to order, with delivery starting next week

Surprise! Apple’s new magic keyboard for the iPad Pro is now available to order on Apple.com, and the arrival of customers will begin next week.

Apple previously said the keyboard will launch in May, so this early availability was unexpected.

The Magic Keyboard fits magnetically to the iPad Pro in a floating, console design. Like the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the full-size keyboard features backlit scissor switch buttons with a 1mm key movement. There’s also a built-in push button that takes advantage of push button support in iPadOS 13.4.

5G iPhone with flat edges and slimmer notch, smaller HomePod, AirTags and high-end Apple headphones are also expected this year

Rumors continue to suggest that at least two high-end iPhone 12 models will have flat stainless steel edges instead of the current curved design, as well as sharper rounded corners like the 2018 iPad Pro models. As a result, iPhone 12 models may be similar to the iPhone 5.

IPhone 12 models are still waiting for a notch for the front camera and Face ID sensors, but will likely be smaller. Apple’s ultimate goal is to completely remove the notch.

Apple traditionally launches its flagship iPhone in September each year, but given the current economic climate, there is some uncertainty and some analysts predict a phased launch that some models will only launch in January 2021.

Apple is also expected to release a smaller HomePod, AirTags article trackers and high-end headphones later this year.

MacOS Catalina 10.15.5 Beta includes a Macintosh battery status management feature

Apple has purchased the second beta version of macOS Catalina 10.15.5 for developers for testing. The update introduces a new “Battery Health Management” feature for all Mac laptops with Thunderbolt 3 ports.

Battery Health Management is designed to extend the overall life of your Mac notebook by reducing chemical aging. This feature analyzes the state of your Mac’s battery and, in some cases, preserves the state of your battery if you don’t charge your MacBook at full capacity.

If you’re connected to a Mac and the battery is largely full, the Battery Health Management feature turns on and doesn’t express full charge, although battery life can still be 100%.

Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max Schematics Show slimmer design, smaller closures, LiDAR camera and more

The YouTube channel EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach have shared what they claim Apple has not released so far in its “iPhone 12 Pro Max,” a demonstration based on allegedly leaked CAD designs.

The most important thing about CADs is that they line up with rumors that Apple’s new iPhone will take a lot of design guidance from the iPad Pro. The sketches show a rectangular stainless steel frame between two pieces of glass, replacing the iPhone 11 series rounded stainless steel frame.

With a 12.9-inch iPad Pro mini-LED display that is likely to be delayed until early 2021

Present Pu analyst, this week in a research note, will delay the release of a new high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an LED display until early 2021.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in December that Apple has developed up to six Mini-LED products, including a 12.9-inch iPad Pro and an A14X chip, which will be released in the third quarter of 2020. That was before the global health crisis began, but it would be understandable if the time frame was postponed due to supply chain disruptions and home workers due to Apple engineers.

Apple just last month upgraded the iPad Pro with an A12Z Bionic chip, ultra-wide camera, LiDAR scanner and enhanced microphones.

