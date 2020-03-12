key teammate battles that could shape the season – Info News

% MINIFYHTML7f069ff16428a6ae44f88469fbbca1aa11%

% MINIFYHTML7f069ff16428a6ae44f88469fbbca1aa12%

% MINIFYHTML7f069ff16428a6ae44f88469fbbca1aa13%% MINIFYHTML7f069ff16428a6ae44f88469fbbca1aa14%

Although there are only two driver lineups changed from last year: Ricciardo / Ocon at Renault and Russell / Latifi at Williams, there are some interesting dynamics among teammates, some of which will shape the season, others that may be a race. . -Definition.

% MINIFYHTML7f069ff16428a6ae44f88469fbbca1aa15%

% MINIFYHTML7f069ff16428a6ae44f88469fbbca1aa16%

Each of the top three teams has a driver with a seemingly impossible challenge against his teammate. But how likely is it that Valtteri Bottas, Sebastian Vettel or Alex Albon confuse those expectations?

Can Bottas equal Hamilton to Mercedes?

Last year at Mercedes, Bottas had a quick start to the season that surprised Lewis Hamilton. After four races they were in two race wins, with Bottas ahead in qualifying. He took it to Montreal in June for Hamilton to start on the prerequisite by overtaking him in the races, though even by the end they were in pole position, at five each.

1:17 Lewis Hamilton says he’s “very, very surprised” that the Australian GP opening F1 season goes ahead despite the coronavirus outbreak

Lewis Hamilton says he is “very, very surprised” that Australian F1 season opener GP moves forward despite coronavirus outbreak

It was by far the strongest challenge the Finn had faced to that man to rewrite the log books. Bottas continues to work on his own to find improvements in his game and is meticulous in his quest. His biggest challenge is trying to match Hamilton’s often extraordinary combination of race pace and tire use.

When is the Australian GP in paradise?

Formula 1 is making its long-awaited comeback this weekend, and every Australian GP session can be watched live on Sky Sports F1.

Although Hamilton is a force of nature, he has historically been at his most vulnerable point at the start of a season. All Bottas can do is make sure she goes and squeezes every ounce of her potential. But the rest is not in your hands.

Vettel vs Leclerc: Round 2

That Vettel, the four-time world champion, is the person under the Ferrari showdown. Charles Leclerc last season gradually established himself as the number one team player, something that seemed to be symbolically confirmed after beating Monza after an internal dispute over qualifying events.

“Everything is forgiven,” team boss Mattia Binotto said after Leclerc’s impressive victory. Vettel, after a catastrophic career filled with mistakes, looked like yesterday’s man at the time. However, a war broke out immediately.

1:15 Sebastian Vettel announces that the name of his new Ferrari chassis will be & # 39; Lucilla & # 39;

Sebastian Vettel announces that the name of his new Ferrari chassis will be & # 39; Lucilla & # 39;

His performances in Singapore and Suzuka surprised Leclerc by surprise, especially his return to Suzuka’s pole. The controversy over their clash in Brazil only underscored the fact that Vettel donated virtually nothing to Leclerc in the latter part of the season.

As the youngest driver, with the team’s apparent support, history suggests that Leclerc will eventually prevail. But Vettel should not be excluded in this competition.

Approaching the main Verstappen for the future of Albona

Entering his second season, Alex Albon will face a phenomenal generation of unique talent, Max Verstappen, with five seasons of experience behind him.

Realistically, Albon will not come out on top. But with Verstappen as the best barometer, Albon has to prove he can keep it up regularly and, in the process, become part of the team’s championship challenge.

Red Bull is very ruthless with poor performance, but not beating Verstappen would not bring down Albon. It is simply the boundary with which he is behind that will be essential.

Ricciardo vs. Ocon, midfield battles choice

Outside of the top three teams, the most intriguing race is that of Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon at Renault.

Ricciardo’s stature is still that of an absolute F1 elite, but at 30 he is going well if he wants to translate that reputation into achievement. He absolutely has to prevail over Ocon if he wants to maintain that position and remain an attractive prospect for one of the best teams. But Ocon, who returns after a year on the sidelines, seeing and learning from Hamilton to Mercedes, is super fast, super tough and extremely combative.

This will be absolutely fascinating and potentially controversial.

Elsewhere in the ring: Lando Norris / Carlos Sainz in their second year together at McLaren. The highly polished Sainz was the unofficial champion of & # 39; Class B & # 39; last year, rookie Norris not so consistent. With its databases now much more congested, Norris will be a tremendous threat.

Although Sergio Pérez is expected to remain the main driver for Racing Point, Lance Stroll must justify his place in the squad as he heads to his future Aston Martin, regardless of whether he is owned by his father.

He has it inside him to make it and the unmistakably competitive Pérez will form the perfect barometer.

Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly, both returning from Red Bull, are capable of scary performances. But which one of them might best connect you to AlphaTauri during the season is not a fact.

Get Sky Sports F1 for an extra £ 10

Get Sky Sports F1 for just an extra £ 10 a month for 12 months: it’s the only place to watch every live 2020 race.

Realistically, Antonio Giovinazzi’s future in F1 depends on his dominance over Alimi-Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen. Easier said than done.

George Russell’s stature as a potential star would prove very strong if he couldn’t overpower rookie Nicholas Latifi in Williams.

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen enter their fourth season together as Haas teammates, even without a final order placed between them, and neither is willing to submit to each other.

This year’s squad matches may be relatively static, but the form inside them remains volatile.