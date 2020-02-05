Key witness in Pete Garcia case had a bad impression at a house party before shooting

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – A key witness and childhood friend of Pete Garcia had a bad impression the second he introduced his friends to the accused at a house party in 2017.

“And I noticed that he went to shake hands like all the hands of the guys in my group and they liked a different type of handshake, so I said to myself” there is a problem here “”, did he declare.

The judge does not allow us to identify the witness. He was also a victim but survived this horrific event.

He was hit by bullets the night Robby Hernandez was shot and killed.

Police said it had stopped on a chaotic scene of about 50 people trying to leave and that the injured victims were scattered in different parts of the culdesac.

“One of the subjects had been struck once, he was still conscious and his breathing was extremely painful and could not give any information,” said Selma police officer Lance Pearce. “He was on the roadway next to the driver’s side of the vehicle, one of the officers tending to do so.”

Hernandez told his friends that he wanted to leave the party, but they felt paranoid. As he walked away, a passerby said he had tears in his eyes. Garcia and several others followed.

Next, the witness described what happened next when he said that he looked up to see the suspect holding his girlfriend’s hand with a gun in the other.

“And I’m as dumbfounded, I don’t even move,” said the witness. “I’m stuck there just watching, and the next thing you know, I just see flashes.”

When asked if the witness was sure the shooter was Pete Garcia, he replied that he was positive.

Garcia was later required to respond on all points. His bond remains at $ 1.7 million.

