Key witnesses released from the White House

Lieutenant Colonel Alex Vindman, Ukraine’s leading expert on the National Security Council, was forced out of his role months earlier than expected, according to a statement by his lawyer.

Lieutenant Colonel Vindman was only due to leave in July, but had told his colleagues in the past few weeks that he would probably be leaving soon.

Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, an excellent veteran born in Ukraine, was escorted by the White House security service and said his services were no longer required, said Lieutenant Colonel Vindman’s lawyer David Pressman.

His twin brother Yevgeny Vindman, a lawyer for the National Security Council, walked away from the White House compound next to him, although it is not clear whether he was also fired.

National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said: “We do not comment on personnel issues.”

President Donald Trump continued to privately berate Lieutenant Colonel Vindman’s testimony during the impeachment investigation, and some Democrats say the move is clearly retaliation for it.

Mr. Trump sensed that Lieutenant Colonel Vindman would be released on Friday (local time).

“Well, I’m not happy with him,” said Mr. Trump.

“You think I should be happy with him? I’m not.”

Lieutenant Colonel Vindman is expected to return to the Pentagon, although it is still unclear what his role will be until he goes to War College this year.

“We welcome all of our service members, wherever they serve, to any assignment they receive,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Friday when asked about Lieutenant Colonel Vindman’s expected fall.

Lieutenant Colonel Vindman informed lawmakers during his November congressional report that within a few hours of being told the National Security Council chief lawyer, he had raised concerns about Trump’s call to the leader of Ukraine and some of the changes he was making to the conference The transcripts published since then have been left out, although he did not say why.

Lieutenant Colonel Vindman informed the lawmakers that he was later instructed not to discuss the call with others.

Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, who was awarded a Purple Heart after an IED wound for his deployment to Iraq and, according to a source close to him, still wears shrapnel from the attack in his body, also told lawmakers how his family had fled Iraq USA from the Soviet Union when he was a child.

“The privilege of serving my country is rooted not only in my military service, but also in my personal history,” he said.

“I’m sitting here as a lieutenant colonel in the United States Army, as an immigrant.

“My family fled the Soviet Union when I was three and a half years old.

“When my father arrived in New York City in 1979, he worked several times to support us while studying English at night.

“He emphasized how important it is to fully integrate into our country of choice.”

After his preparations, Lieutenant Colonel Vindman made several trips abroad, including to South Korea and Germany, in addition to his mission in Iraq.