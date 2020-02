KFC is bringing fried rooster and doughnuts to the masses.Just after a effective pilot past fall in pick Virginia and Pittsburgh places to eat, the Louisville-primarily based quick-food items chain declared Thursday that the constrained-time Kentucky Fried Rooster & Donuts will be introduced starting Monday, Feb. 24 at taking part dining establishments nationwide.The sweet and savory foods are out there as a sandwich – a hen fillet between two warm glazed donuts – or as a basket with […]