KFC staff diagnosed with coronavirus after 12-hour shift

A fast food employee in mainland China was diagnosed with the coronavirus after working full-time shifts last month.

The infected employee worked a 12-hour shift in a KFC store in Xian, Shaanxi Province, according to local media reports.

The employee worked “at the front desk” on January 12, but his main job was to “prepare meals,” China News reported.

KFC is one of several US franchises in China that have temporarily closed their restaurants due to concerns about the spreading virus that has killed over 900 mainland people.

Yum China, which has the exclusive right for fast food chains in China, has already closed more than 30 percent of its 9,200 restaurants across the country, according to news.com.au.

The chain operator recently launched “contactless” delivery to prevent the spread of the virus via food delivery. Videos published on the Chinese social media platforms WeChat and Weibo measure and display the temperature of a delivery person before disinfecting all food packaging and leaving the restaurant.

In a statement, the company said: “The outbreak may result in operating losses for the first quarter of 2020.”

KFC is the largest restaurant of its kind in China with more than 6,500 shops across the country. Selected KFC sites in Wuhan, the virus’ epicenter, have been closed since January 24.

The Chinese government has provided more than $ 10 billion to fight the virus, the country’s Treasury said.

The death toll from coronavirus in mainland China has risen to 902, more deadly than the severe epidemic with acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

There are now a total of 40,198 cases of coronavirus worldwide, including 15 infections in Australia, with 904 deaths and 2,152 recoveries.

Officials recently confirmed that the virus was in the air, meaning that it can be transmitted by airborne particles, as well as direct transmission and contact transmission.

“Aerosol transmission refers to the mixing of the virus with airborne droplets to form aerosols that cause infection after inhalation,” said Zeng Qun, deputy head of the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, at a press conference on Saturday .

“As such, we have asked the public to raise awareness of preventing and fighting the disease caused by family reunions.”