[kfc-unveils-fried-chicken-and-donut-sandwich]

by: CNN Newsource
Posted:
/ Updated:
(CNN) – Chicken and waffles are so yesterday. KFC is introducing what they hope will be a new trend, chicken and donuts.
You can order the items as a sandwich, a chicken filet between two warm glazed donuts, or as a basket with your choice of tenders or bone-in chicken with a donut or two on the side.
Chicken and donuts sandwiches and baskets release nationwide on Monday but you don’t have much time!
They’ll only be available through March 16.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
Tampa company that developed cancer vaccine expanding human clinical trials
IndyCar drivers comment on new Aeroscreen technology
‘Running the race of life:’ Couple engaged at Gasparilla Distance Classic retiring
Officials call development surges in Pasco Co. ‘smart growth,’ some residents disagree
Over 5 million kids water bottles recalled over choking hazard
Parts of Hillsborough Co. seeing surge in population, new housing
Sneezing and Wheezing? Pollen season is here and expected to get worse
Transportation changes in works to ease traffic troubles in Sarasota, St. Armands Circle
Growing Pains: Polk County prepares for population to soar past 1M
Road Rants Update: Linebaugh Avenue
Growth in Lakewood Ranch
Trending Stories