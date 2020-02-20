[kfc-unveils-fried-chicken-and-donut-sandwich]

(CNN) – Chicken and waffles are so yesterday. KFC is introducing what they hope will be a new trend, chicken and donuts.

You can order the items as a sandwich, a chicken filet between two warm glazed donuts, or as a basket with your choice of tenders or bone-in chicken with a donut or two on the side.

Chicken and donuts sandwiches and baskets release nationwide on Monday but you don’t have much time!

They’ll only be available through March 16.

