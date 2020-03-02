[kget-celebrates-examine-across-america-day]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In celebration of Read Across The usa Day, 17’s Alissa Carlson, Alex Fisher and Tami Mlcoch study to students from different neighborhood educational institutions.

Browse Throughout The usa Working day is celebrated in honor of beloved author Dr. Seuss. The holiday break is recognized yearly on the college working day that is closest to March 2, Dr Seuss’ birthday.

Main Meteorologist Alissa Carlson examine the Dr. Seuss ebook “Oh Say Can You Say What is the Temperature Nowadays?” to her daughter’s class at Valley Montessori Academy.

Anchor Tami Mlcoch go through the Dr. Seuss reserve “Would You Somewhat Be A Bullfrog?” to pupils at Del Rio Elementary Faculty.

Sunrise Anchor Alex Fisher browse “Mr. Peabody’s Apples,” a guide written by pop star Madonna, to students at Almondale Elementary University.

Read Throughout The united states working day focuses on encouraging students to examine.