Khabib Nurmagomedov claims judges were improper to award Conor McGregor third spherical in their combat – and it is tricky to argue

Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his UFC light-weight title from Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in April.

Nonetheless, the identify Conor McGregor is never far too considerably away when any one talks to Khabib.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Whatever Khabib Nurmagomedov does, he’s always requested about Conor McGregor

The pair experienced the maximum grossing battle in MMA background when they collided at UFC 229 again in late 2018.

On that working day, Nurmagomedov was the person to tap out McGregor in the fourth round. The ensuing drama is some thing that has only heightened the fight’s legacy.

When the scorecards ended up produced right after the fight, just about every judge experienced Khabib profitable 29-27 at the time.



But, every judge had presented the third round to McGregor.

It is conceivable that if they experienced absent the length, the Irishman may perhaps have obtained the decision. Even though, for any individual viewing the struggle, the Russian’s cardio was considerably top-quality.

Getty Photos – Getty Khabib Nurmagomedov dominated Conor McGregor within the octagon at UFC 229

Former light-weight-heavyweight and heavyweight winner Daniel Cormier sat down with Khabib not long ago and requested him what he assumed of the judges awarding that round to McGregor.

Unsurprisingly, The Eagle did not agree with their assertions.

“Third round, I stood with him for a explanation,” he said.

When ‘DC’ questioned the light-weight championship if he really should have received the third round, Khabib responded: “I smashed him.”

The winner landed 15 sizeable strikes in that spherical and that does back again up a good deal of what he is declaring, but he will not be much too bothered provided the eventual outcome.

McGregor has been seeking for a rematch with Khabib and subsequent his explosive return to the octagon in opposition to Donald Cerrone, UFC president Dana White has mentioned he will possible encounter the winner of Khabib and Ferguson.

Khabib, on the other hand, is not fascinated. He thinks he’s proved himself against McGregor now and is not pondering about that fight.

“Not at all,” he replied. “I have a fight on April 18, a very really serious battle. “For the earlier month and a half I have continually been instruction day and evening. I’ve gotten myself in very good shape, to in which I’m supposed to be 70 times before a struggle. I really feel wonderful. Getty Images – Getty UFC want a Khabib and Conor McGregor sequel this year

“What’ll materialize after a battle? No one particular is aware of. “I never worry about it. I’m shocked persons even query me about a rematch. It would seem that people want to continue the festivities after the fight.

“Everyone saw what happened in the octagon. I controlled the battle every single stage of the way. I did anything I wanted to do to him – he even gave up.

“How can we examine a rematch? We can only talk about continuing festivities and producing revenue.”