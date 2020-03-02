Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals what Floyd Mayweather should agree to for prospective superfight – and followers will really like it

Pursuing Conor McGregor’s victory in excess of Donald Cerrone in January, Floyd Mayweather manufactured a few of announcements.

The 50- boxing legend shared two promotional posters with himself experiencing McGregor on one particular and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on the other.

Floyd Mayweather teased a bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov sometime in 2020

MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov states Conor McGregor is unworthy of a rematch

Whilst McGregor has formerly stated he thinks he will rematch with Mayweather finally, no confirmation of the bouts has appear from both the Irishman or Khabib.

The Russian is experiencing off from Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in April and UFC president Dana White thinks McGregor will face the winner.

Or, is it possible that just about every male will experience Mayweather right before 2020 is finished?

Speaking to TMZ, Nurmagomedov insisted there is only 1 way he would facial area Mayweather – and it is not a straight boxing match.

”If you wanna combat, appear to the UFC, this is a serious battle,” Nurmagomedov claimed. “I’m not boxer, I’m not just wrestler, I am MMA fighter.

“If he’s interested, maybe we can make some thing like – my father talked about this in advance of – like perhaps eleven rounds box and just one round MMA.

Getty Pictures – Getty Khabib Nurmagomedov just after beating Conor McGregor at UFC 229

“Like eleven rounds a few-moment box, and the very last spherical, five minutes MMA. If he would make this deal, I can combat.

“I don’t assume he can knock me out in eleven rounds. And what’s he likely to do previous round? 5 minutes with me, I’m gonna just take him down, I’m likely to maul this guy. What is he likely to do?

“You know, of class in boxing he’s quite excellent. I concur with you. But I really don’t consider he can knock me out.”

Khabib may well realise just how great Mayweather is at earning you pass up and acquiring the angles as soon as he receives in the ring with him, but the globe would be desperate for the Russian to make it to that final MMA spherical!

Getty – Contributor Mayweather was previous in action on the remaining day of 2018 in an exhibition battle

The strategy of Mayweather obtaining male-managed in an MMA environment would be ample to deliver the box office into meltdown.

Realistically while, it’s not likely.

The rematch amongst Mayweather and McGregor – particularly now White is doing the job with Mayweather – would seem far additional very likely and sensible, particularly given that McGregor has expressed his wish to return to boxing at some stage.

The Notorious has even stated he needs to earn a world title in boxing, but could he be the gentleman to consider away Mayweather’s pristine record 1st?