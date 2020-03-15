“Khabib vs Tony will happen,” despite coronavirus restrictions – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML0b4b7c8ca9b984f09d90e01630680b7411%

UFC President Dana White aims for the long-delayed fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson to finally take place even as the promotion addresses the effects of the global coronavirus pandemic on sporting events.

White even made a guarantee in the match early Sunday.

“Fans are going crazy. Don’t worry, Khabib vs. Tony is going to happen,” White told ESPN “SportsCenter, quot ;.

White’s biggest problem is finding a new place to organize the war now that can’t happen in New York or Nevada.

Khabib-Ferguson is the main event of UFC 249 on April 18. It was supposed to be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, but New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered a ban on most gatherings of more than 500 people. Las Vegas was a logical alternative, but the Nevada State Athletic Commission voted Saturday (according to the Las Vegas Journal review) to revoke licenses for combat events until March 25, the date of their next meeting. NSAC will discuss at that meeting whether to suspend events any longer.

The UFC has two scheduled Night Fighting events scheduled for March 28 and April 11 at its Apex Facility in Las Vegas.

White told ESPN he hopes to have two new opportunities “for the country,” cit; until Sunday morning.

The UFC this weekend responded to questions about whether it will host events in empty arenas after local governments set boundaries in public meetings. He had a Fight Night card in Brazil in front of the essential personnel. White is ready to go on more cards unless the stops become more draconian.

“If there isn’t a total closure of the place where people can’t get out of their homes and things like that, these fights will happen,” he said, referring to UFC 249 and other upcoming events.