Khabib’s father confirms that a rematch will take place after Tony Ferguson’s fight – when the UFC is ready to pay $ 100 million

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father has confirmed that his son WILL fight Conor McGregor after Tony Ferguson, but only if the UFC pays $ 100 million.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov has led his son from his time as a wrestling bear to this day as the undisputed lightweight champion.

Getty Images – Getty

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov rules with an iron fist over the career of his son Chabib

Although he won 28-0 and lost only one round in his professional MMA career, “The Eagle” has the utmost respect for his father and his word is practically a gospel for the lightweight champion.

Fans will finally see Khabib defending his title against Tony Ferguson after telling “The Notorious” that he will only get a rematch after at least 10 consecutive wins.

When the Irishman insulted the Nurmagomedov family and the religion of Islam, their light title fight in 2018 became a personal matter, and the defiance and venom that erupted after the Las Vegas fight resulted in severe sanctions and fines for both men ,

However, given McGregor’s successful return to the round of 16 against Donald Cowboy Cerrone at UFC 246, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov admitted that a rematch is not out of reach.

‘The Eagle’ was the first to throw his father in the cage in his career at UFC 242

“We also have to take revenge on Conor,” the older Nurmagomedov told RIA Novosti (via MMA Mania). “But give us $ 100 million.

“Give us this amount the day after the fight against Ferguson and why not take revenge?

“I don’t know, maybe Dana White wants to arrange this (for that amount), he needs this fight.”

Fans hadn’t seen McGregor in the octagon since he was beaten by Khabib in four rounds at UFC 229.

Getty Images – Getty

McGregor smashed Donald Cerrone on his return to the UFC

However, it took only 40 seconds for the former world champion to celebrate his first win since 2016 with two weights when he demolished “Cowboy” with a mixture of hits.

McGregor was the first fighter in history to celebrate co-wins in featherweight, lightweight and now welterweight.

But Khabib’s father was far from impressed by what he saw of the Irish.

“No wonder I haven’t seen anything new,” said Nurmagomedov. “This is the 170 pound weight class that brings together the strongest fighters, regardless of weight class.

Getty Images – Getty

McGregor won in just 40 seconds on his UFC comeback

Conor McGregor gives an emotional interview after the fight after the victorious return to UFC 246

“So I think absolutely nothing has changed in this weight, the current champion has stayed on the throne.”

“The top contender for the lightweight title is Tony Ferguson,” added Nurmagomedov. “If Conor wants to prove something in the welterweight division, there are Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal – they are the biggest fighters.

“McGregor and Cerrone at that weight aren’t even the top ten.”