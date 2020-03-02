[khairy-denies-being-aware-of,-getting-in-contact-with-joshua-hilmy-after-testimony-in-suhakam-inquiry]

Khairy Jamaludin denied the allegations, stating he did not know Joshua personally. — Photo by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March two — Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin has denied these days getting in contact with missing activist Joshua Hilmy, after testimony in a Malaysian Human Legal rights Fee (Suhakam) these days naming him.

The former minister explained he is not personally acquainted with Joshua, his spouse Ruth, or the witness Selvakumar Peace John Harris.

“I strongly deny this assert,” the previous youth and sports activities minister said in a statement.

“I would like to point out unequivocally that I have hardly ever communicated with Joshua Hilmy either though email messages or in any other sort of communication.

“The testimony of Selvakumar Peace John Harris relating to me is untrue,” he included.

Before, it was described that Selvakumar linked that Khairy had emailed the pastor, with his urging thought to be linked to Joshua’s baptising a Malay couple in January 2015.

Selvakumar, who was the operator of Joshua and Ruth’s home in Selangor, claimed he was proven a duplicate of the e-mail in Penang when the pastor frequented him there in Could 2016.

He also claimed that Joshua and Khairy had exchanged various e-mail.

Selvakumar’s testimony carries on tomorrow.

Joshua, who was thought to be a Malay-Muslim who converted to Christianity, and Ruth, had been final noticed on November 30, 2016 and subsequently claimed missing on March 6 the next calendar year.

Previously, Suhakam also performed an inquiry into the abductions of two other activists — Pastor Raymond Koh and Amri Che Mat — and concluded that they ended up the victims of “enforced disappearance”.

Suhakam concluded in its inquiry then that the police’s Special Branch was involved, dependent on witness testimony as nicely as footage of Koh’s abduction that was caught by a close by surveillance camera.