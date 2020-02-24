[khalid-samad-self-confident-pakatan-can-deal-with-other-‘viruses’-just-as-perfectly-as-moh-discounts-with-covid-19]

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad speaks through PlanMalaysia’s Federal Territories Working day celebration in Putrajaya February 20, 2020. — Photograph by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Despite the nearby political arena falling into uncertainty above the last 24-several hours, a person federal minister has solid his self esteem in Pakatan Harapan (PH) currently being in a position to trip the present wave and keep on being strong as a coalition.

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad had through a publishing on Twitter this early morning said that he hoped PH would be in a position to deal with the political viruses plaguing them similarly as well as the Well being Ministry has been in dealing with the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

He manufactured the reference when he shared a article by the Well being Ministry asserting the recovery of the 18th regional Covid-19 client together with his tweet.

“Congratulations KKM (Ministry of Overall health). With any luck , (patients) all get well to the point all patients have been officially cured.

“If we had been in a position to handle and handle the coronavirus proficiently, I am confident PH is capable to cope with other viruses!” he wrote.

This will come following a working day of unexpected conferences amid the get-togethers implicated in the plot for a new governing administration took location yesterday, as speculation was rife that a substitution for the PH govt would be introduced past night.

However, an aide to the primary minister reported none would be created, and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad did not display up at the Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya, the place Opposition associates and those people aligned to PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali have been gathered, purportedly for a evening meal between MPs.

At midday currently, Anwar is scheduled for an audience with the Yang diPertuan Agong, who now achieved yesterday with the leaders of 6 political events that are considered will form this new and continue to-unnamed coalition.