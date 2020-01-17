Khalifa Hifter agrees to respect the ceasefire, ready to participate in the peace talks in Libya: Germany

BERLIN – Libyan star Khalifa Hifter has agreed to abide by a ceasefire and has agreed to attend an international conference in Berlin on Sunday, the German Foreign Minister said.

The Libyan government in Tripoli, recognized by the United States of America, has been attacked by Hifter since April. Clashes left more than 280 civilians and 2,000 fighters dead and tens of thousands displaced.

Leaders of the warring factions of the North African state were in Moscow earlier this week for talks to conclude a ceasefire staged by Russia and Turkey.

“During my visit to Libya today, General Haftar made it clear that he would like to contribute to the success of the Libyan conference in Berlin and is fundamentally willing to participate. He has agreed to stick to the continuing ceasefire, ”tweeted Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas after talks in Benghazi.

After the talks with Moscow, Hifter left without signing the ceasefire and was afraid of the shaky ceasefire.

Maas had traveled to meet Hifter in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi – one of the general’s strongholds – to persuade him to join the peace initiative.

The trip came days after Maas spoke to Hifter’s rival Fayez al-Sarraj, who heads the United States government in Tripoli.

Separately in Tripoli, Sarraj announced that he would participate in the Berlin talks held under the auspices of the United Nations.

The Battle of Tripoli is the last turmoil that has crushed Libya since a NATO-backed 2011 uprising that killed dictator Moammar Gaddafi. Since then, Libya has been involved in fighting between rival armed factions, including militant Islamists.

In his report to the United Nations Security Council late Wednesday, the head of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, called on all parties to the war to stop fighting and “work constructively towards this goal, including as part of the Berlin process.

He also warned of “external intervention” that would “deepen the ongoing conflict and further complicate efforts to make a clear international commitment to a peaceful resolution to the underlying crisis”.

The Berlin conference will agree on six points, including a permanent ceasefire, the implementation of the arms embargo and the return to the political peace process, Guterres said.

The fighting in Libya has not only killed hundreds of people, but has also triggered a growing influx of migrants, although nearly 1,000 migrants intercepted at sea were forced to return this year, according to the United States.

