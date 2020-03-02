[khazanah-will-continue-working-with-govt-to-scrutinise-proposed-deals-for-malaysia-airlines]

A serviceman masses baggage into a Malaysia Airlines aircraft at the Kuala Lumpur Worldwide Airport in Sepang, in this July 19, 2014 file picture. — Reu

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Malaysia’s sovereign prosperity fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd claims it will continue on to work carefully with the governing administration and Malaysia Airways to even further review the proposals and finalise a final decision on the appropriate strategic solution relocating forward.

Controlling director Shahril Ridza Ridzuan claimed the fund has evaluated alternatives to resolve crucial difficulties faced by Malaysia Airways.

He mentioned Khazanah had also introduced a process to examine probable partners for the airline in 2019.

“A full of 9 proposals ended up received, of which 4 had been shortlisted,” he said in a assertion today.

In the meantime, Shahril Ridza reported that Khazanah has correctly attained a resolution on the Furthermore Malaysia toll restructuring.

He reported the resolution resulted in an 18 per cent reduction in toll rates on Furthermore highways and savings to the authorities totaling RM42 billion around the new concession time period ending 2058 when retaining Khazanah and the Employees Provident Fund as Plus shareholders.

“This restructuring is now at the phase of conversations with stakeholders to put into area the important amendments to existing agreements,” he additional. — Bernama