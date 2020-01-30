Khloe Kardashian Eloping with Tristan Thompson in Mexico?

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t flee with her ex Tristan Thompson in Mexico, despite what a fake tabloid article claims this week. The rumor is a complete invention. Gossip Cop can expose it.

This week, Life & style drops the “exclusive” news that Kardashian has reunited with Thompson and that the two are planning to tie the knot. As an alleged “source” close to the Cardashian clan claims, “things between them are better than ever and now Khloe wants to legalize their reunification.” The former couple, according to the source, are planning to sneak up to Cabo San Lucas. Mexico with her daughter True to marry in front of Kardashian’s mother and sisters.

As beautiful and romantic as weddings on the sunset beach, Gossip Cop can confirm that this will not happen shortly. Kardashian ended her three-year relationship with the basketball player in February 2019 after allegedly cheating on her. Last October, E! News reported that Thompson “desperately tried to win (her) back”, but Kardashian “has no interest” in rekindling her romance.

People magazine underpinned the mood in December. While their relationship is still friendly, the publication reported that Kardashian is not planning to reunite with Thompson. In a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality star also said that she is certain that “Tristan wants more” than just co-parenting, that that’s all she wants out of her relationship right now. As much as Thompson Kardashians would like to have renewed affection, it now only exists on the Life & Style website.

The Kardashians and Jenners are legendary personalities of the tabloid and are haunted by ridiculous rumors every week. Khloe is no exception. For example, last October OK! reported that she had agreed to renew her relationship with Thompson on condition that he have another child with her. Gossip Cop unmasked the false rumor.

More recently, NW has published an article that claims that Kardashian, although she wants to have more children, is actually pregnant through an unexpected sperm donor: Kanye West. Gossip Cop I also looked at this ridiculous claim and I found it predictably wrong. The reality star is currently not pregnant – neither with her brother-in-law’s child nor with someone else’s.

As the father of Kardashian’s daughter, Thompson is certainly still in the picture. Since breaking apart last year, he has performed several times at Keeping Up with the Kardashians. A possible reconciliation could be seen somewhere on the horizon. But at least for now, a secret marriage is not in Mexico.