Khloe Kardashian has some serious questions about writing with Tristan Thompson

As for the story in between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson The end has become cold, learning to adapt to each other has its own set of factors to identify.

On this low jump tonight “With the Kardashians,” Khloe opened the mother Kris Jenner about some of the struggles she faces while raising her daughter, while alone.

“Couples are another beast, so it’s probably the hardest part I’ve ever had,” he said. “You get a lot of pressure like, ‘this is my son, why are you telling me what to do?’ Forget it, that’s our two kids too. “

In a secret, he explains that when Tristan returns to Cleveland, they will need to figure out the nature of the visit to their children, now that Khloe will not return as she used to when they were together.

“He really misses True and doesn’t know when he’s going to see him and I really didn’t think much about how True would visit Tristan in Cleveland,” he said. “I just don’t want to have that conversation.”

Speaking to her mother, Khloe praised her friends for being “very, very different” at this time, but wondered what their new arrangements for the Truth were, logically.

“Does that mean I have to send True there alone?” Khloe wondered. “It’s tough to forget and you have to respect both parents. I don’t know what’s comfortable in it – I’m sure it won’t do me or do anything I don’t do, but then it’s true to the truth not see his dad? “

Khloe said the thought of sending her somewhere alone gave her “anxiety,” because she was “just a kid.” He also wished that their situation seemed to be intertwined Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, otherwise, “at least two miles each.”

“With the Kardashians” airs Thursday through E!

View pictures

Instagram

Khloe and Tristan celebrate Baby True’s 2nd birthday