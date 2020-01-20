Khloe Kardashian pregnant with Kanye West’s baby?

is Khloe Kardashian really pregnant with Kanye WestIs baby That is the insane statement in one of the tabloids this week. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

According to northwestKhloe has been desperate for another baby since the birth of her daughter True in April 2018, but she has no desire to reunite with ex-Tristan Thompson. Instead, an alleged insider said the reality star was looking for sperm donors, and while her sister Kim supported her decision, she doesn’t like the idea that her new niece or nephew doesn’t know her father.

“Kim actually suggested that Khloe use Kanye’s sperm,” the alleged source tells the magazine. “At least so she said the baby knew her father and there would be no unknown questions about the donor she chooses.” Suggestion, and “questioned Kim’s mental state as she urged her to think about what she said.” The unknown source adds, “Kim insisted that Kanye would agree. If anything, it would help her. Kim told him that she didn’t want children anymore, even though Kanye wanted three more!”

From there, the “insider” claims that Khloe was inseminated with the rapper sperm last month and only got pregnant two weeks later. “Everyone is a little worried about the potential problems this will cause between Kim and Khloe because they are jealous and fraternal,” added the suspect. “But Khloe knows that Kanye’s loyalty lies with his wife and says that she is just overjoyed that she has another baby – even though they are both cousins ​​and siblings of Kimye’s children!”

Gossip Cop Checked in at a source near the situation that confirms that the tabloid story is as absurd as it sounds. Khloe is not pregnant with a baby, let alone one that belongs to her brother-in-law. In fact, NW has a strange habit of claiming that the reality star is approaching the significant others of her sisters.

We blew up the tabloid back in October because we came up with a story about Khloe in which she “secretly stayed” with Scott Disick, the father of her sister Kourtney’s children. Although Kourtney and Disick are no longer together, this narrative was still completely wrong.

In March 2019, shortly after she separated from Thompson, NW incorrectly reported that Khloe was pregnant with her ex’s second baby. It wasn’t. The unreliable outlet knows nothing about the reality star’s family plans or their relationships with the men in their sisters’ lives.