Khloe Kardashian reveals her workout playlist and intense routine

Planning a training routine is difficult. Due to the work demands, the errands in the family and the care of the children, people often find reasons not to move. Or they just don’t have time. Khloe Kardashian, moderator of Revenge Body TV, doesn’t see it as another task on the to-do list, but as an attitude to life.

How she channels her beast mode

When you go to the gym, it’s a good thing to prepare for a killer playlist. The 35-year-old told Life And Style Magazine that her playlist was a “get your beast mode on a list” that any fitness enthusiast would approve of.

Much of the list consists of music by her famous brother-in-law Kanye West and other rappers like Rick Ross and Migos. The Revenge Body TV star also likes to mix in a few pop songs, including songs by Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. She has a good taste in music and an even better strategy on how to pump for a fantastic workout!

She exercises every part of her body, including her mind

Nobody likes to train more than Khloe Kardashian. Her Snapchat videos are an indication of her love for the gym, and it’s obvious that she likes to exercise. According to Shape, Kardashian has a 7-day training routine that promotes effective results.

The first half of the week is about burning fat and strengthening your legs. Until the middle of the week there is an intensive spin course back to cardio. The remaining days include all training units and aim for a second round on all important muscle groups. On day 7, the Revenge Body host makes a day of rest, which can include everything from bubble bath to yoga.

The famous Kardashian not only likes to look good, she also has a strong mental state. The TV personality believes that “training has had a major impact on all aspects of her life.” Khloe Kardashian is definitely our workout guru!

