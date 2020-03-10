Khloe Kardashian tributes Khadijah and Malika Haqq to B-day Posting – News Information

% MINIFYHTML04c0bee787ca9d7ef4f3acdf93ec9cd211%

Close friends forever.

Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian he congratulated his lifelong friends Khadijah Y Malika Haqq A happy birthday with a touching tribute. Sharing photos of the adorable, gold-themed Malika shower trio that took place last month, The real ThompsonThe mother reflected on her 20-year friendship and thanked the celebrity twins who stayed with her in good times and in bad times, joking that it is essentially “a trio of honor” now.

“Happy Birthday to my best friends !!!!” Khloe’s posting started. “I’m so grateful to have met you both IN 1999 (it might have been before, but my memory is not the best)! I don’t even want to know where my life would be if I didn’t have you two. It’s hard to have a friendship for more than 20 years and I don’t consider it good. “

She continued: “We’ve been through everything and everything together and we’ve all stood 10 fingers down.”

“You are more than my friends,” Khloe wrote. “You are my sisters, my partners in crime. You are my memories! We have so many new chapters and stages to get inside. We have so much more life to go together.”

Wrapping up his birthday greeting with more love, Revenge Star’s body said, “Thank God you blessed me with my magic circle! I would really lose myself if I didn’t have them, ladies. I love you crazy! Until the wheels fall, I howl Happy birthday! “! “

Khloe is getting better as a BFF as Malika gets closer and closer to becoming a new mom. In September, he announced that he was expecting a son with his ex OLD TESTAMENT. Genasis. With its expiration date just days away, a source shared with E! News that maintenance with the Kardashians Star has tried its best to help her best friend prepare for the baby’s arrival.

“(Khloe) promised Malika to help her and be there to help her every step of the way,” the source said. “Malika was there for Khloe throughout her pregnancy and now Khloe can’t wait to be there the same way.”

The source added: “Khloe knows she can give Malika advice on everything related to pregnancy, newborns and having a baby. She wants to do everything with her because everything is so good. She’s excited that it’s true. have another friend on the crew and Malika will experience motherhood. She knows she will be an amazing mother. “

