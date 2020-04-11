Khole Kardashian continues to deal with unpleasant rumors of plastic surgery, despite being open about her outlook

After Khloé KardashianDivided into Tristan Thompson, the tables were made to look extremely close and extremely cruel to Khloé’s appearance. They determined that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had undergone some cosmetic procedures. Some outlets claimed that he did so out of self-esteem, while others decided that the inspiration for the “transformation” was to get Thompson back.

Most of the bodies claimed that Khloé Kardashian was hit hard by news that her boyfriend and father of her only child, True, had cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Kylie Jenner’s younger sister, Jordyn Woods. Of course, that is not some kind of news that would make anyone happy, but the gossip rags went a step further by claiming that Khloé went off the bottom when it came to her treatment.

A few weeks after the news of the betrayal, Star claimed that her older sister Kim was worried about Khloé going on board for plastic surgery. “There is a murmur that Kim is ready for an intervention and they are asking Khloé for help with their problems,” an alleged source said. “Khloé seems to be obsessed with plastic surgery.” No such intervention was made. If there were, he would probably appear on the family’s reality show, where in the past they have shown no ability to delve into their private lives.

The National Enquirer took things further, citing a “privileged” caller who said, “Khloé is convinced there must be something wrong with her because every guy ends up cheating on her,” which is apparently the reason why the post thinks it happened. . the knife.

Months later, that same news outlet wrote an article calling Khloé Kardashian “despised” and claiming that the Revenge’s body star “expelled more than $ 1 million in plastic surgery,” according to unbelievable sources. “There is virtually no part of it that has no blades or any kind of blanket and tuck, and burns a hole in your pocket,” the fake source continued, no doubt. Then they made twice in their statement and said, “I could finally make her break.” The box literally offers no evidence or labels or reasoning as to why this could “make her break”. They rely only on the word of an anonymous source.

OK! also jumped into the rumors of plastic surgery. One tipster told the store, “The buzz is that he’s spent about $ 500,000 on his body in the last year!” Where did they get that number, nobody knows. At least it’s a bit more reasonable than the National Enquirer’s ridiculous estimate. Even though people were starting to notice Khloé Kardashian’s changing looks, the source said “that’s the point.” The privileged suspect continues: “He wants to show Tristan what he’s missing and escape that naive girl he was.”

According to another source, Thompson didn’t mind the changes. “He (Tristan) thinks all of this just makes him look insecure and untrue. If Khloé is trying to get Tristan’s attention, it doesn’t work. She liked the way she looked before and doesn’t understand all the Botox and stuffing.” Hmm, maybe that’s why she spent the better part of 2019 leaving flirty comments on Khloé’s Instagram photos and posting pictures like this on her own Instagram, where she openly opened up about it.

Khloé Kardashian is often accused of working, but it’s up to her business whether she chooses or not. Taboids mistake the story so often that it’s obvious they do it on purpose to instill the sense of drama on their own pages to encourage people to read them. One thing Khloé constantly accuses of altering is her nose. He spoke to Cosmopolitan UK in 2014 about the possibility of altering his schnoz with surgery and revealed a deeply personal reason why he didn’t and probably wouldn’t.

“It didn’t mean any harm, but when I was about nine, I heard my mother telling a friend I needed a job at moms. I was shocked; I didn’t even think about it. I grew up in the face but I had makeup artists telling me,” You should have a job. “I’m very happy I never have …” In the interview he left open the possibility of work. On its own, which is why so many outlets feel used to claiming that it has already done so.

Even Kim accused Khloé of getting Botox injections or fillers in a 2016 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“Your face has changed. Did you make any fillings? Kim asked during a phone call.

“No, I don’t!” Khloé replied.

“Didn’t you do any Botox?” Kim pressed, though Khloé denied it again. “Khloé, your whole face changes when you laugh. It’s like, I look at you.”

As for the latest rumors about a nose job, Khloé says her changing appearance is due to the environment she makes. “In person and as the cameras reflect and the light, everything looks different,” she said during a makeup tutorial. “So sometimes I wrap my nose around and in real life, I think I look so good and in some pictures I look crazy!”

She also lost a decent amount of weight between the time she went out with the Kardashians first and now, which directly affects facial features. Khloé has been openly open about her life and it makes no sense for her to keep something as big as plastic surgery a secret, especially when everything else, including things that are much more embarrassing and personal, is out there. in the open.

So again, here we are Gossip Cop I should never be surprised at how far the tabloids are going, especially when it comes to Khloé Kardashian. In the end, we published an article earlier this year that compiled all the times we wiped these rags on the grounds that Khloé was dating her sisters. Taboos will literally write anything if they think it will make people buy their nasty magazines.